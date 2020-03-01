NEW ALBANY — Some red-hot shooting from Keating Rombach sparked a huge second-half surge by IU East, and likely ended IU Southeast's season, Saturday.
The 6-foot-7 senior forward scored 27 of his game-high 32 points after intermission — including 10 during a game-changing 20-0 run — to help the Red Wolves rally for a 101-92 victory over the host Grenadiers in a River States Conference Tournament semifinal at the IUS Activities Building.
The loss ended IU Southeast's eight-game winning streak and probably its 2019-20 campaign as well. The Grenadiers (21-8) are unlikely to receive an at-large bid to the NAIA Division II Tournament, considering three teams — No. 15 West Virginia Tech (23-8), No. 22 IU Kokomo (26-6) and No. 23 IU East (22-10) — in the RSC are ranked ahead of them in the national poll.
"It's a long-shot," IUS head coach Wiley Brown said afterward. "We had everything in our hands, playing at home, playing against a good team. We were up 10 at half. They hit a shot to close the half to make it 10, we were up 13 [before that]."
The Grenadiers, who lost 81-73 at IU East on Jan. 28, fell behind early but took their first lead (11-9) on a 3-pointer from Anthony Wales Jr. with 16 minutes, 50 seconds to play in the first half.
IU Southeast led by double digits at the midpoint of the half and 54-41 after senior center Seth Cox connected on a pair of free throws 14 seconds before intermission.
However just before the half ended, Rombach made a 3-pointer from the corner to pull the Red Wolves within 10. It was a harbinger of things to come.
The two teams went back-and-forth in the first seven minutes of the second half before two free throws by Jaivaughn Jackson gave the Grenadiers a 70-57 lead with 13:08 to play. Those, though, were IU Southeast's last points for nearly 5 1/2 minutes.
IU East scored 20 straight. The Red Wolves' run began when Garrett Silcott hit a 3 with 12:55 left. Rombach followed with a basket before Silcott hit another 3-pointer. After Donald Lee made 1 of 2 free throws Rombach knocked down back-to-back 3s. Then, Tanner McFall hit 1 of 2 free throws before Bishop Smith scored. Rombach capped the run with two free throws to make it 77-70 with 7:54 to play.
"I said before the game that we wanted to stop 10 [Smith] and 21 [Silcott] and then 12 [Rombach] got on a streak. I kept telling the guys, 'OK he's hit a couple, now you can't let him touch the ball.' And we just kept coming off of him," Brown said.
During the Red Wolves' run the Grenadiers missed nine consecutive shots and committed four of their 10 turnovers.
"We had a defensive lapse and then we started playing selfish," said Brown, whose team was outscored 57-38 after intermission. "We were passing the ball really well in the first half. We were getting to the rack, passing it, getting open shots. We didn't do that in the second half. That's what killed us."
IUS never got closer than five points the rest of the way.
Rombach, who entered averaging 10 points per game, went 9 for 14 in the second half, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range. Smith added 21 points and Silcott scored 17 for the Red Wolves (22-10), who outrebounded the Grenadiers 37-35 and outscored them 12-7 in second-chance points.
"[Rombach] was getting a lot of threes and he was their main player. We didn't communicate on D and we just didn't execute on defense. Rebounds too, that's what killed us," Wales Jr. said.
Jackson tallied 25 points to pace IU Southeast while Wales added 24. Jocobi Hendricks contributed 19 and David Burton had a double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds) for the Grenadiers, who are slated to only lose the 7-foot Cox to graduation.
"We had a great season," said Brown, who became the program's all-time winningest coach during the campaign. "We had our backs against the wall because a couple guys were hurt in our key spots, but once we got all them back we made a good run. ... At the end of the year we were playing really good. This game here, it just turned on us. We had been playing really good, and that's all you can ask for at the end of the year.
"But this game here we went off our defensive philosophy and you see what happened, they took advantage of it."
RIVER STATES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Saturday's semifinal
IU EAST 101, IU SOUTHEAST 92
IU East 101 (22-10): Jehu Lafeuillee 5-8 5-9 15, Keating Rombach 11-17 4-4 32, Donald Lee 1-7 4-6 6, Bishop Smith 9-17 0-0 21, Garrett Silcott 5-7 3-4 17, Bryce Long 1-1 0-0 2, Nate Soltis 0-1 0-0 0, Tanner McFall 2-6 3-4 8. Totals 34-64 19-27 101.
IU Southeast 92 (21-8): Seth Cox 1-4 3-3 5, Anthony Wales Jr. 10-15 3-4 24, Jocobi Hendricks 8-14 1-1 19, Jaivaughn Jackson 9-18 7-8 25, David Burton 6-14 1-3 15, Kereion Douglas 0-1 0-0 0, Antonio Rogers 1-4 2-4 4, Tamaje Blackwell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-70 17-23 92.
Halftime: IU Southeast 54-44. 3-point field goals: IU East 14-29 (Rombach 6-11, Silcott 4-4, Smith 3-7, McFall 1-3, Lee 0-4); IU Southeast 5-15 (Hendricks 2-6, Burton 2-5, Wales 1-2, Douglas 0-1). Rebounds: IU East 37 (Lee 8), IU Southeast 35 (Burton 11). Assists: IU East 15 (Silcott 5), IU Southeast 10 (Burton 3, Jackson 3). Blocked shots: IU East 4 (Lee 2), IU Southeast 1 (Rogers). Steals: IU East 5 (Smith 3), IU Southeast 7 (Burton 3). Turnovers: IU East 11, IU Southeast 10.
