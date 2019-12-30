AKRON, Ohio — Former New Albany standout, and current Massachusetts freshman, Sean East scored a career-high 26 points in the Minutemen's 85-79 loss at Akron on Monday night.
The 6-foot-3 point guard went 11 for 21 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and 1 for 3 from the free throw line. He also dished out six assists and snared three rebounds in defeat.
East is averaging 18 points and seven assists over the past three games for UMass (6-7), which begins Atlantic 10 play at 4 p.m. Sunday at Saint Louis.
EIGHTH-RANKED MARIAN EDGES IUS
INDIANAPOLIS — Christian Harvey's layup with five seconds left lifted eighth-ranked Marian to an 86-84 victory over visiting IU Southeast on Monday night.
The loss was the first for the Grenadiers in more than a month — since their 91-78 setback to Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) on Nov. 23.
Six-foot-eight junior center Cameron Wolter tallied 32 points and 12 rebounds for the Knights (11-3), who shot 52.5 percent (32 for 61) from the field, including 7 of 14 from 3-point range, and went a perfect 15 for 15 from the free throw line.
David Burton tallied 22 points to pace five in double digits for IUS (11-4). Jocobi Hendricks added 21 while Jared Osborne tallied 12, Tamaje Blackwell 11 and Anthony Wales Jr. 10 for the Grenadiers, who shot 47.1 percent (33 for 70) from the field
Marian led the entire way until Wales' layup with 3 minutes, 13 seconds to play put IUS up 77-76. Twenty-five seconds later Wolter converted an old-fashioned three-point play to give the lead back to the Knights.
Marian led 82-77 with less than a minute left before Osborne sandwiched a layup and a 3-pointer around a pair of free throws for the Knights. Then, after a Marian turnover, Wales' layin tied it at 84 with 15 seconds left.
During the Knights' subsequent timeout Harvey, a freshman guard, checked back into the game. Nine seconds later he hit the game-winner. The Grenadiers were unable to get off a final shot.
Floyd Central graduate Luke Gohmann had five points and three rebounds in 13 minutes off the bench for the Knights.
IUS next hosts River States Conference foe West Virginia Tech on Jan. 9.
