MEN'S BASKETBALL: Jefferson declares for NBA Draft

Former New Albany standout Josh Jefferson is ready to begin his professional career.
On Sunday the former Bulldog, who recently finished his graduate season at Middle Tennessee, announced on his Instagram page that he plans to sign with an agent and enter the 2022 NBA Draft.
“I want to thank God for blessing me every day,” wrote Jefferson, a 2016 graduate of NAHS who was a starter on the Bulldogs’ Class 4A state-championship team that year. “Even though sometimes his plan may seem confusing, I always trust in him, and he (h)as opened doors for me I could not have ever dreamt of opening.
“To my team(m)ates and coaches, you all accepted me like one of your own since Day One. All the adversity and doubt we went through this year made us family, and I would go to war with you all any time it’s on!!
“I want to thank my family for always believing in me, even times when I couldn’t believe in myself. Everything I do is for you all and I pray I can continue to make you all proud.
“With that being said, I am excited to announce I will be signing with an agent and entering my name in the 2022 NBA Draft!”
This past season, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard led the Blue Raiders in points (14.6) and minutes (28) per game. He also put up 3.2 rebounds, two assists and 1.2 steals a game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 87.1 percent from the free throw line.
Additionally Jefferson hit a team-best 71 3-pointers for Middle Tennessee, which went from 5-18 last season to 26-11 this season.
Jefferson, however, missed the end of the season after suffering a lower-leg injury in the Blue Raiders’ 69-52 victory over visiting Western Kentucky on Feb. 26.