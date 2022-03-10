MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Area will be well-represented in NAIA tourney (copy)

Clark and Floyd counties will be well-represented in the NAIA tournament.
The 64-team tourney tips off today at 16 sites around the country with the 2022 NAIA Men's Basketball National Championship Opening Rounds, which wraps up Saturday. The winners at each of those sites will advance to the 2022 NAIA Men's Basketball National Championship, which is scheduled for March 17-22 in Kansas City, Mo.
At least five graduates from local high schools will be participating. They include two alumni apiece from Jeffersonville (Darryl Baker and Jacob Jones) and New Albany (Julien Hunter and Landon Sprigler), as well as one from Floyd Central (Luke Gohmann).
Jones is a starting guard for Thomas More College (Ky.), which is ranked fifth nationally. The 5-foot-9 first-year player, who spent his freshman season at Wisconsin Green Bay, is averaging 9.5 points, 3.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds a game for the Saints (27-4), who will face Grand View (Iowa) at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon in the first game at Crestview Hills, Ky. Stillman (Ala.) will take on Union (Ky.) at around 7:30 p.m. in the second game. Sprigler, a 5-10 reserve junior guard, has averaged 2.2 points and 1.4 rebounds while playing in 18 games (and starting one) for the Bulldogs. The winners of both contests will face in Saturday's final.
Baker is a starting guard for Talladega (Ala.), which is ranked sixth nationally. The 6-4 senior is averaging 18.3 points and 3.5 rebounds a game for the Tornadoes (27-5), who host Washington Adventist (Md.) at 4 p.m. this afternoon in the first game. Cumberland (Tenn.) and West Virginia University Tech will face off in the second game. The winners of both contests will meet in Saturday's final.
Gohmann is a starter for Marian, which is rated 12th nationally. The 6-6 senior swingman is averaging 4.7 points and 4.8 rebounds a game for the Knights (25-5), who will face Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon in the first game at Omaha, Neb. Concordia (Neb.) will meet Indiana Northwest in the second game. The winners of both contests will meet in Saturday's final.
Hunter is a reserve forward for IU Kokomo, which is ranked 22nd nationally. The 6-4 sophomore is averaging 4.7 points and 2.6 rebounds a game for the Cougars (29-3), who face Dordt (Iowa) at 4 p.m. this afternoon in the first game at Oskaloosa, Iowa. William Penn (Iowa) will take on Bellevue (Neb.) in the second game. The winners of both contests will meet in Saturday's final.