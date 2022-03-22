KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Darryl Baker tallied 22 points Tuesday night in the NAIA national championship game.
However, it wasn’t enough.
Second-ranked Loyola (La.) outlasted the former Jeffersonville standout and No. 6 Talladega (Ala.) 71-56 in the final of the 2022 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.
The 6-foot-4 guard was 8 for 18 from the field, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range, and 2 for 2 from the free throw line while also recording six rebounds, one steal and one turnover in 35 minutes of action before fouling out.
Myles Burns (19 points, 17 rebounds) and Zach Wrightsil (19 points, 12 rebounds) each had double-doubles for the victorious Wolf Pack (37-1), which won its final 21 games of the season.
Loyola led 23-17 midway through the first half before scoring 13 straight points to take control. The Wolf Pack led 36-21 at the break.
Baker tried to rally the Tornadoes (32-6) in the second half, scoring 16 points. He was 6 for 11 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, after intermission.
Baker and Talladega earned a spot in the championship game with a 78-77 overtime victory over another former Red Devils standout, Jacob Jones, and fifth-ranked Thomas More (Ky.) in Monday night’s national semifinals.
Baker had eight points, three rebounds and one assist in that game. He was 2 for 7 from the field, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range, and 2 for 2 from the free throw line in 37 minutes of action.
Jones, a 5-9 first-year guard for the Saints, also had eight points in the contest. He was 1 for 2 from the field and 6 for 6 from the free throw line while also snaring eight rebounds, dishing out four assists and blocking one shot. Jones also committed two fouls and two turnovers in 33 minutes of action for Thomas More, which finished 31-5.
