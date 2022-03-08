MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Betz helps Knights to ASUN tourney title

LOUISVILLE — As the final horn sounded, Juston Betz sprinted off the Bellarmine bench.
The 6-foot-3 redshirt senior guard stutter-stepped to dodge an official, then leaped into the air along with teammates CJ Fleming and Nick Thelen.
Soon the Providence High School graduate and his fellow Knights were enveloped in a mass of humanity, as Bellarmine students rushed the court at Freedom Hall. The celebration was in full effect following the Knights’ 77-72 triumph over Jacksonville in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament final Tuesday night.
“It’s something that will hopefully be remembered for a long time,” Betz said after the game.
In only its second season in Division I, Bellarmine clinched a trip to the NCAA Tournament — for Jacksonville State.
NCAA rules require teams to wait four seasons until they are eligible for postseason play, so the Knights’ victory means the ASUN’s automatic bid to the Big Dance goes to the Gamecocks, who won the league during the regular season.
“What do y’all think? There’s no good answer for why we don’t deserve to be in the big dance,” Betz tweeted after the game.
Bellarmine is the first team in the last 25 seasons to win its conference tournament while being ineligible for the postseason.
The Dolphins, who upset Jacksonville State in Saturday’s semifinals, were seeking their first league championship and first NCAA berth in 36 years.
However Bellarmine, which won 53-50 at Liberty on Saturday to secure its spot in the title tilt, spoiled Jacksonville’s bid.
CJ Fleming scored a career-high 27 points and Dylan Penn tallied 22 to lead the Knights (20-13), the 2011 NCAA Division II national champions who are transitioning to D-I. Betz added eight points, a game-best nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes of action before fouling out. All three were selected to the all-tournament team.
Jordan Davis scored 22 points for the Dolphins (21-10), who lost the only regular-season meeting 76-73 in overtime in the same building, while Osayi Osifo and Tyreese Davis had 11 each.
Penn, Betz and Curt Hopf hit consecutive 3-pointers to give Bellarmine an early 9-4 lead and Sam Devault added back-to-back triples as the Knights started red hot. Penn’s layup midway through the first half made it 28-10 as Bellarmine began 10 for 14 from the field and hit seven baskets from behind the arc.
Jacksonville battled back to get within 36-26 at the half, despite going 0 of 10 from 3-point range, compared to 9 of 16 for Bellarmine.
The Knights led 42-33 early in the second half when Betz’s steal and layup boosted Bellarmine’s lead to double digits.
The Dolphins trimmed their deficit to 48-42 when Betz knocked down his second 3-pointer to put the Knights up nine with 10:15 to play.
Jacksonville hit six 3-pointers in the second half and shot 50 percent, but could get no closer than six.
The Knights finished 50 percent (25 for 50) from the field and were 12 for 25 (48 percent) from 3-point range. They also were 15 for 17 from the foul line.
Bellarmine made 11 of 12 free throws in the last two minutes with Fleming perfect on eight, to hold off Jacksonville, which made 5 of 8 field goals, two of them 3s, down the stretch.
The Dolphins shot 44.8 percent (26 for 58) in defeat and were only 6 for 24 (25 percent) from 3-point range.
Jacksonville’s final made field goal, a 3-pointer by Davis, came with one second to play. The Knights quickly in-bounded the ball and the celebration was on.
“I don’t know how any coach at any level of any sport could be more proud than I am,” Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport said. “My highlight of this journey is seeing this team celebrate with each other. That locker room was one of the highlights of my life.”
The game was witnessed by 6,251, most of which were Knights’ fans. Many stayed around to watch the players cut down the nets.
“I stood back as far as I could to watch them cut down the nets, but I couldn’t see them,” Davenport said. “It sounded every bit like there was 16,000 fans, and I’ve coached here when there’s been 16,000.”
“THANK YOU to our fans, community, and everyone that was a part of this special journey. I’m overwhelmed by the support and love that filled Freedom Hall tonight. This team will forever be etched in history, and our family DESERVES to continue writing our story,” Betz tweeted after the game.
Bellarmine will play again this season, but the Knights just don’t know where yet.
“We’ve made it a point to control what we can control, and that’s it,” Betz said. “We’ll continue to be in the moment and never take for granted where we are.”