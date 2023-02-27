JACKSONVILLE — Juston Betz’s buzzer-beating basket lifted Bellarmine to a 76-74 win at North Florida in a first-round game of the ASUN Tournament on Monday night.
The sixth-year guard from Providence hit a turnaround jumper that bounced off the rim and dropped into the basket with four-tenths of a second remaining to extend his career, and the Knights’ season.
Eighth-seeded Bellarmine (15-17) will face second-seeded Liberty (24-7) at 7 p.m. tonight in a tournament quarterfinal game.
Redshirt freshman Ben Johnson tallied a game-high 26 points off the bench to help the Knights beat the Ospreys (14-17). Freshman Peter Suder added 13 points while Garrett Tipton tallied 11. Betz finished with eight points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes of action. North Harrison graduate Langdon Hatton added eight points and a game-high eight rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.