PORTLAND, Ore. — It was a very forgettable NCAA Tournament game for Indiana on Thursday night.
However there was at least one highlight for the Hoosiers — and it featured some local flavor — in their 82-53 loss to Saint Mary’s in Portland.
IU cheerleaders Nathan Paris, a Christian Academy graduate, and Cassidy Cerny provided a feel-good moment, which went viral, in Indiana’s most lopsided loss in the Big Dance.
Early in the second half, and with the Gaels leading 45-29, IU’s Xavier Johnson tried to loft a pass to Trayce Jackson-Davis. However, St. Mary’s Logan Johnson deflected the pass attempt and launched the basketball into the air. When it came to rest it was pinned on the top of the backboard, near the shot clock.
First Saint Mary’s 6-foot-10 senior center Matthias Tass tried to use part of a mop to knock the ball out, but couldn’t. Then referee Kelly Pfeifer stood on a chair and tried to do the same, but that didn’t work either.
That’s when, Paris and Cerny sprung into the action.
“I think in our minds the cheerleader in us was like, ‘Oh wouldn’t it be really funny if we had to put a stunt up and go get the ball’ as a joke, because we always think that when a ball gets stuck. It’s like, ‘Wouldn’t that be crazy,’” Paris told TMZ Sports. “But then they tried the chair and they tried the stick that they had to wipe the floor and nothing was working. So Cass and I looked at each other and we were like, ‘I think we might have to do this.’”
It was around that time that CBS Sports play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon put in his two cents.
“Why don’t the cheerleaders ... they’re used to going up high, let’s get it,” Catalon said.
🗣 “SHE’S GOT IT! WHAT A PLAY!”The cheerleader saves the day 😂👏 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/pxQ3eh2Sod— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2022
Just then, CBS cut to a shot of Paris, a former basketball player for the Warriors, lifting Cerny into the air.
“Yeah, get her up there!” Catalon continued. “This is how you do it! Give her the mop!”
At that point, Paris pushed Cerny higher and she was able to grab the ball.
“She’s got it!” Catalon exclaimed. “Oh, what a play! The cheerleader saves the day! And that’s her, ‘One Shining Moment!’ This place is on its feet! The cheerleader is the hero in Portland!”
The cameraman then followed Paris and Cerny as they returned to their spot under the basket. The two high-fived and celebrated.
Broadcaster Andy Katz interviewed the pair on air a short time later. But that was only the beginning for Paris and Cerny, as the moment went viral on social media.
In the aftermath, the two were interviewed by everyone from TMZ to the ‘TODAY Show.’
“As cheerleaders we’re always looking for a reaction from the crowd, so for us to be doing something that gets that kind of reaction is kind of a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” Paris, whose parents were at the game, told ‘TODAY.’ “It was just so cool to have everybody cheering us on as cheerleaders.”
