Sean East is heading west.
The former New Albany standout, and one of the top-ranked junior-college prospects in the country, committed to the University of Missouri on Friday.
"555% COMMITTED," East wrote on Twitter in a post that also included four pictures of him in a Tigers' uniform.
The 6-foot-3 point guard averaged 20.9 points, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 53.4 percent from the field and 88.7 percent from the free throw line for John A. Logan College in Illinois.
Earlier this month, East was named the 2021-22 National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. The first-team All-American tallied 20-plus points in 13 games and 30-plus six times. In his final game, he scored a career-high 43 points in the Vols' second-round loss of the NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.
East was a key contributor on the Bulldogs' Class 4A state championship team in 2016. As a senior, in 2017-18, he averaged 18.2 points, 4.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals a game while playing alongside future NBA Draft lottery pick Romeo Langford.
After graduating from NAHS, East played one season at Combine Academy, a prep school in North Carolina; one year at the University of Massachusetts and one season at Bradley University before heading to Logan.
East, who is the No. 2-ranked player in the JucoRecruiting.com's Top 100, joins a program in the midst of a change.
The Tigers went 12-21, including 5-13 in the Southeastern Conference, this past season. One day after losing in the second round of the SEC Tournament, Missouri announced it was parting ways with coach Cuonzo Martin.
Eleven days later, Dennis Gates was hired as the program's 20th head coach. Gates spent the past three seasons as the bench boss at Cleveland State, which he led to two Horizon League championships and back-to-back postseason appearances.
East became the sixth player to commit to Missouri since Gates took over. Included among those is 6-11 big man Mohamed Diarra, who is ranked the No. 1 player by JucoRecruiting.com.
