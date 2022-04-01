Former New Albany High School standout Sean East, who recently completed his sophomore season at John A. Logan College, has been named the 2021-22 National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Men's Basketball Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-3 point guard averaged 20.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists this season. East recorded three double-doubles and scored 20-plus points in 13 games and scored 30-plus points in six games this season. During John A. Logan's lone game at the national tournament, East scored a season-high 43 points. East's successful season also earned him NJCAA First Team All-America recognition.
"Sean is an outstanding basketball player but an even better person," Logan head coach Kyle Smithpeters said. "His work ethic is the best I have coached."
East helped lead John A. Logan to 29-4 overall record, a Region 24 Championship title, NJCAA Central District title, and a NJCAA DI Men's Basketball Championship tournament berth. Logan finished their season after falling to No. 13 Harcum, 109-91, during the second round of the NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship in Hutchinson, KS.
The 6-foot-3 guard is one of the top prospects at the two-year college level and has reported offers from multiple NCAA Division I schools, including Texas A&M, Missouri, Mississippi State, Oregon, Purdue, BYU, Arizona State, Clemson, DePaul, Murray State.
