MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Grenadiers experiencing triumph after tragedy

NEW ALBANY — IU Southeast has turned tragedy into triumph this season.
The Grenadiers hope to keep triumphing next week, when they make their first appearance in the NAIA National Tournament in five years.
IUS (23-8), which is seeded 12th in the Duer Quadrant of the 64-team field released Thursday night, will face No. 5 seed, and host, Freed-Hardeman, Tenn. (23-8) in a first-round game 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night in Henderson, Tenn. The Grenadiers, who earned a bid to the NAIA Big Dance by winning the River States Conference Tournament on Tuesday, are riding a 15-game win streak.
“It’s been a great run,” senior guard Anthony Wales Jr. said Thursday afternoon. “I’ve been having a great time this year, for my last year, and hopefully we can just keep it going.”
Sadly for Wales, and the entire IUS program, the school year started out tragically with the sudden passing of Ahmad Price. Price, a 6-foot-3 guard who averaged 17.5 points per game and was named the RSC Newcomer of the Year last season, died July 30.
“Me and Ahmad were very close. I’d known him probably since fourth or fifth grade, he was one of my best friends,” Wales said of his former classmate and teammate at Fern Creek (Ky.) High School. “Losing him was a tragedy, but we’ve tried to dedicate this season to him. And that’s what we did at the conference championship, so it feels good to win for him though. We definitely miss him.”
After graduating from Fern Creek, Price attended Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, Ill. before transferring to IUS for the 2021-22 season.
“The little time that he was here he touched these guys tremendously,” IUS head coach Wiley Brown said. “The work ethic that he instilled in those guys was huge. All of’em now believe that what Ahmad brought to the table was that he worked extremely hard in everything that he did. Then they instilled that within themselves as a team. They said, ‘We’re going to carry on his legacy.’
“They worked extremely hard this summer, in the weight room and on the court. It took us a little while to get going. At the beginning of the season we lost some games, but we’re winning those games at the end, that’s the most important thing.”
Indeed the Grenadiers were 7-7 at the end of 2022, which concluded with a three-game losing streak. IU Southeast won its first game of the new year, but dropped its second — 83-80 in double overtime at Point Park (Pa.) on Jan. 6.
That, however, was the Grenadiers’ last loss.
“I’d definitely say defense and rebounding,” senior forward Christian Stewart said of the biggest keys to IU Southeast’s recent success. “We’ve only lost one game since the new year turned. If you look at the stats since New Year’s we’ve literally held everybody well under their average. If I remember right we’re like the second or third-best defensive team in the conference right now while actually being top three in scoring as well too, so we have to play both ends.”
The Grenadiers’ top three scorers are all guards — the 6-foot Wales (14.5 points per game), 6-0 junior Jocobi Hendricks (13.8 ppg) and 6-4 senior Glenn Hill (13.6 ppg).
“Defense and our leadership with our guard play (have been key),” Brown added. “With Jaivaughn (Jackson), who comes off the bench, and Wales, who starts. Then you’ve got veterans like Glenn Hill and Jocobi Hendricks.
“Then when you can go inside to Christian Stewart, that helps those guys out and helps our 3-point shooters. He’s been key to us winning these 15 games. Because he didn’t buy into being in the post in the beginning, but I told him, ‘You can come out and shoot those 15-foot shots that you’re really good at and then you can dominate on the inside.’ He bought into it and that’s helped us out. It’s been crucial to our winning.”
Stewart, a former standout at Clarksville who played across the river at Spalding University before transferring to IUS this season, readily admitted that he was apprehensive at first about playing center.
“I ain’t going to lie, I definitely did not want to play the five (position) at first,” said Stewart, who is listed at 6-7 but is probably closer to 6-5. “But I’m a team player, I’ll do whatever the team needs me to do. Whether it’s setting screens, scoring inside, being a trash man, taking charges and stuff, I’m going to do whatever. Once I embraced my role I feel like my play definitely flourished this year.”
Stewart is the Grenadiers’ fourth starter to average in double digits (11.6 ppg). He also tops the team in rebounds per game (6.1) while shooting 60.9 percent from the field.
“I don’t feel like there’s any weaknesses,” Stewart said of his squad. “Even though we’re small, obviously, we all play together. It’s probably the most versatile team I’ve ever been on. And we’re all athletic and fast, so we can get up and down and stuff. When we’re locked in, I’d take this team against anybody.”
The Grenadiers took the RSC Tournament by storm. After beating Alice Lloyd (Ky.) 90-77 in a quarterfinal on their home court, they had to go on the road for the final two games.
First, IU Southeast knocked off RSC regular-season champ Rio Grande 71-68 last Saturday. The Red Storm only lost two league games all season and they were both to the Grenadiers.
Then Tuesday night, IUS knocked off West Division-rival IU Kokomo 68-60 in the tournament championship game.
Afterward in the locker room, the 62-year-old Brown showed off some of his dance moves.
“I’m a dancing machine,” Brown said with a laugh before Thursday’s practice. “Anything for these guys, who deserve all the praise they can get. With what happened to these guys in the summer, with our leading scorer, these guys deserve it. I’m happy for’em.”
If the Grenadiers come out victorious in their first-round game they would face the winner between fourth-seeded Dordt, Iowa (25-6) and 13th-seeded Bethel (17-12) in a second-round contest Wednesday with a shot at the Round of 16 on the line.
“We’ve definitely got to stay locked in every single second of the game, because it’s win or go home at this point,” Stewart said. “It’s the national tournament, so there’s going to be even more pressure built on us. But I think we’ve accepted the challenge.”
“At this time of the year anything can happen,” Brown added. “I’ve been fortunate to play for a guy named Denny Crum and when you’re playing good at this time of the year things can happen, regardless. … The team that’s winning is the team that’s playing the best. That’s the key and right now we’re hot and I want to keep that going.”