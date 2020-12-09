GEORGETOWN, Ky. — David Burton and Anthony Wales Jr. combined for 44 points, but it wasn’t enough for IU Southeast on Wednesday night.
That’s because No. 1 Georgetown (Ky.) received 55 points from the duo of Derrin Boyd and Kyran Jones in the Tigers’ 82-72 victory over the Grenadiers at the Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
In its first game in more than a month, due to COVID-19, IU Southeast started off well. The Grenadiers (0-4) used a 12-2 run to take a 12-5 lead 5 minutes and 45 seconds into the game.
The top-ranked Tigers weren’t down long, though. They used a 19-3 surge to take a 31-21 lead.
IUS closed to within 37-33 by halftime.
Georgetown started the second half with another surge to build its lead back to double digits. The Tigers’ lead reached 18 before the Grenadiers stormed back.
A basket by Wales began a 13-0 rally that was capped off by Burton’s 3-pointer, which cut Georgetown’s lead to 70-65 with 3:38 to play.
The Tigers held IUS at bay the rest of the way. Brodricks Jones’ 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down was the big basket down the stretch for the Tigers.
Burton, who became the 32nd member of the Grenadiers’ 1,000-point club during the game, tallied 19 of his team-high 25 points after intermission while Wales netted 11 of his 19 in the second 20 minutes. Burton also snared 10 rebounds while Jocobi Hendricks, who also scored nine points, grabbed nine.
Boyd tallied a game-high 28 points while Jones added 27 points and 15 rebounds for the Tigers (4-1), who shot 47.4 percent (27 for 57) from the field in the win.
IU Southeast shot 35.7 percent (25 for 70) from the field, including 33.3 percent (11 for 33) from 3-point range. The Grenadiers stayed in the game with their defense, as they forced 16 turnovers while committing only six themselves.
IUS opens River States Conference play at 3 p.m. Saturday when it hosts new member Oakland City.
