NEW ALBANY — Anthony Wales Jr. and Jared Osborne combined for 47 points to lead IU Southeast to a 94-64 victory over visiting Simmons College of Kentucky in the season-opener for both Tuesday night at IUS.
Wales tallied 25 points on 9 for 13 shooting, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range, and 1 of 2 from the free throw line. He also had two assists, two steals and a rebound in 28 minutes of action.
Osborne added 22 points on 8 of 16 shooting, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, and 1 of 1 from the free throw line. The senior guard added seven rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes.
The Grenadiers (1-0) opened the game with a 22-6 run. Wales capped off the run with a 3.
Osborne was the offensive spark in the opening half, tallying 20 points in the first 20 minutes on 5 of 7 shooting from 3-point range.
IU Southeast led 51-38 at halftime thanks to 56 percent shooting, including 67 percent (9 for 14) from 3-point range.
The Falcons (0-1) cut the deficit to 51-40 to start the second half, but the Grenadiers answered with a 18-5 run to pull away.
Charlestown graduate Caleb Brown added 12 points off the bench on 4 of 6 shooting from 3-point range. Glenn Hill Jr. added 10 points and five rebounds. Richard Lang, a 6-foot-11 freshman, added seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench as well.
IUS shot 51.5 percent (34 for 66) from the field in the game, including 48.5 percent (16 for 33) from 3-point range. The Grenadiers held Simmons to 40.3 percent shooting, including 25.9 percent from 3-point range.
IU Southeast also dominated the glass, led by Lang, with a 47-27 advantage.
The Grenadiers host 25th-ranked University of the Cumberlands at 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.