IOWA CITY, Iowa — Trayce Jackson-Davis tallied 23 points and seven rebounds, while sparking a second-half surge, to lead Indiana to an 81-69 win at fourth-ranked Iowa in a Big Ten showdown Thursday night.
The Hoosiers were behind 37-31 at halftime and trailed by nine (53-44) with 12 minutes to play before rallying. After Jack Nunge’s free throw gave the Hawkeyes a nine-point bulge, Jackson-Davis scored six straight points then assisted an Anthony Leal 3-pointer, which tied it at 53.
Iowa (12-3, 6-2) edged back ahead after Luka Garza hit a pair of free throws with 8:10 left before IU answered with another 9-0 run to take control. Jordan Geronimo’s layup, off a feed from Al Durham, tied it 55 before Durham’s jumper with 6:58 to play put Indiana up for good.
Armaan Franklin followed with a 3-pointer, then assisted a Geronimo dunk. After Garza made 1 of 2 free throws, Jerome Hunter hit a layup, then Rob Phinisee knocked down a 3-pointer.
Phinisee finished with 18 points while Durham contributed 14. Franklin added 11 points and six rebounds for the Hoosiers (9-6, 4-4), who host Rutgers at noon Sunday.
Garza finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds for Iowa.
