EVANSTON, Ill. — Indiana picked up another much-needed victory Wednesday night.
However, it took the Hoosiers double-overtime to do so.
Al Durham and Armaan Franklin combined for 47 points as Indiana outlasted host Northwestern 79-76.
Franklin finished with 24 points while Franklin tallied 23 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Trayce Jackson-Davis added a double-double (10 points, 14 rebounds) for the Hoosiers (11-8, 6-6), who won their second straight game and improved to .500 in the Big Ten.
IU rallied from an early double-digit deficit to avenge its 74-67 Dec. 23 loss to the Wildcats (6-11, 3-10).
The Hoosiers are scheduled to visit fourth-ranked Ohio State at noon Saturday (ESPN).
