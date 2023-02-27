IU Southeast will play for the River States Conference Tournament title tonight.
The Grenadiers, who have won 14 straight games, will visit West Division-rival IU Kokomo at 7 p.m. this evening in the RSC Tournament final. The winner receives an automatic bid to the NAIA national tourney.
IUS (22-8) earned its spot in the championship game with a 71-68 win at top-seeded Rio Grande (Ohio) on Saturday.
Jaivaughn Jackson, a 6-foot-1 junior guard, scored a game-high 30 points off the bench to lead the Grenadiers to the victory — their second of the season over the Red Storm (24-6). Glenn Hill added 15 for IU Southeast, which shot 52.5 percent (31 for 59) from the field.
The Grenadiers led 35-34 at halftime and 50-46 early in the second half following a Jackson 3-pointer. Rio Grande cut the IUS lead to 52-51 before Hill scored six straight to help the Grenadiers take control. A short time later, Jackson scored seven in a row to boost his team’s lead to 13, 67-54. IU Southeast held on from there.
The Grenadiers dominated the paint, outscoring the Red Storm 51-22, and recorded a 38-28 rebounding advantage.
Tonight’s matchup will be the third of the season between IUS and IUK. The two split the first two meetings.
The Cougars won 85-81 in overtime on their home court on Dec. 3. In that game, Hunter White had 22 points while Darian Porch added a double-boule (12 points, 16 rebounds) for IUK. Meanwhile Anthony Wales Jr. and Christian Stewart scored 15 points apiece to lead a balanced attack by the Grenadiers.
In the rematch, IUS won 89-75 at its Activities Building on Feb. 11. In that contest, Hill had a game-high 20 points to lead five in double digits for the winners. White finished with 14 to pace the Cougars, who also received 10 from former New Albany standout Julien Hunter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.