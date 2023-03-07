HENDERSON, Tenn. — IU Southeast’s 15-game win streak — and its season — came to an end Tuesday night.
Fifth-seeded Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) defeated the 12th-seeded Grenadiers 65-57 in a first-round game of the NAIA Men’s Basketball Championship at the Brewer Sports Center.
Hunter Scurlock scored 16 points while JaQuan Lax finished with 14 for the host Lions (24-8).
Senior guard Anthony Wales Jr. tallied a game-high 18 points in defeat. However, he was the only player for IUS (23-9) in double figures. Jocobi Hendricks, Glenn Hill and Christian Stewart added eight points apiece for the Grenadiers, who only shot 36.4 percent (20 for 55) from the field.
The game started off slowly as both defenses clamped down to begin the contest. The first points of the game were not scored until the 17-minute, 17-second mark when Stewart hit the first field goal.
The Lions eventually opened up an early lead of 13-8 before the Grenadiers embarked on an 11-0 run.
Lane Lauderbaugh hit a jumper and then connected on a 3-pointer to spark the run for IUS, which held Freed-Hardeman without a field goal for seven minutes in the first half.
Wales later scored on consecutive possessions to give IU Southeast a 27-19 lead. A short time later two free throws by Hendricks gave the Grenadiers an eight-point advantage (29-21) again.
IUS took a 29-23 lead into the locker room at halftime behind eight points and seven rebounds from Stewart.
In the second half, the IU Southeast offense went cold. The Grenadiers shot 36 percent from the field and were just 3-of-11 from three-point range.
Caleb Brown hit a 3-pointer to push the IUS lead to 34-26 three minutes into the second half, but the Lions scored eight of the next 11 points to cut the Grenadiers’ lead to three.
Later, back-to-back layups by Scurlock and a tip-in by Brandon Thomas gave Freed-Hardeman the 45-43 lead with 6:33 to play.
Hill tied the game, but a layup and a 3-pointer by Zach Baugher put the Lions in front 50-45.
Wales answered with a 3 of his own to cut the lead to two with 4:30 left, but that was as close as IUS would get.
The Grenadiers were within five with 2:57 to go, but a layup then 3-pointer by Lax extended the Lions’ lead to 58-50 with 1:34 left.
Wales hit two more free throws to make it a two-possession game at 58-52, but a long 3-pointer by Phil Horton sealed the game with 40 seconds left.
The Grenadiers were just 2-of-10 from the field in the final 4:30 of the game and did not make a field goal for more than three minutes in the second half.
