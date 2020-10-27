WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Tevin Olison tallied a game-high 27 points to lead 15th-ranked Cumberlands (Ky.) to a 79-70 victory over visiting IU Southeast in the Grenadiers’ season-opener Tuesday night.
The game was tied 38-all at halftime, but the Patriots outscored IUS 41-32 in the second stanza. The Grenadiers shot just 34.2 percent from the field in the second half after hitting 48.2 percent in the first.
David Burton paced IU Southeast with 22 points. The senior swingman, who averaged a team-best 18 points per game last season, was 7 for 16 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the free throw line. He also grabbed five rebounds and dished out two assists. Junior guard Glenn Hill added 16 points on 6 of 12 shooting.
Burton and Hill were a combined 13 for 28 (46.4 percent) from the field. The rest of the Grenadiers were 13 for 37 (35.1 percent).
Jahi Hinson added a double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) for Cumberlands, which outrebounded IUS 45-32, including 13-7 on the offensive end.
The Patriots also converted 18 Grenadier turnovers into 22 points.
IU Southeast shot 40 percent (26 for 65) from the field, but were 10 for 23 (43.5 percent) from 3-point range.
Meanwhile Cumberlands shot 44.3 percent (31 for 70) from the field, including 34.4 percent (11 for 32) from 3-point range.
IUS (0-1) will face St. Francis at 8 p.m. next Friday night in the second game of the Ness Brothers Hall of Fame Classic at Huntington University.
