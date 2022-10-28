NEW ALBANY — IU Southeast tipped off its season with a 101-88 victory over visiting Simmons College on Thursday night.
A layup by Glenn Hill got the season underway for both teams. Later in the first half, Hill scored seven straight points to turn a 27-26 Simmons lead into a 33-30 Grenadiers' advantage.
Simmons then scored seven straight to take a 38-34 lead before Jocobi Hendricks tallied four in a row to knot it at 38-all. The Grenadiers finished the first half with a 6-0 run to take a 44-38 lead into the locker room.
Hill led the Grenadiers with 15 first-half points, 11 coming from the free throw line. Hendricks added 11 first-half points and Anthony Wales Jr had nine. Hill also led IUS with six first-half rebounds, three steals and one block.
The Grenadiers scored five straight points to open the second half to extend their advantage to double digits.
The IUS lead reached 16 before Simmons fought back. The visitors trimmed it to 10 (at 93-83) before the Grenadiers pulled away for the 13-point triumph.
Hill registered a double-double in the win, finishing with 30 points and 10 rebounds. He also had a team-high four steals.
Hendricks added 23 points, on 9 for 14 shooting, while Wales scored 16 and dished out a team-best four assists. Armani Carr was the fourth Grenadier in double digits with 10 points off the bench.
The Grenadiers were 28-for-34 from the free throw line and 9 of 23 from behind the arc. As a team, IU Southeast shot 48.5 percent from the floor.
The Grenadiers (1-0) travel to Campbellsville–Harrodsburg (Ky.) at 5 p.m. today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.