NEW ALBANY — IU Southeast standout Ahmad Price has died.
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ahmad Price. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. Ahmad was a wonderful person and tremendous teammate and we are devastated by this loss,” Grenadier Athletics, the official Twitter page for IUS athletics, tweeted Monday.
Price, a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged 17.5 points per game and shot 59 percent from the field as a sophomore last season for the Grenadiers on his way to being named the River States Conference Newcomer of the Year and being selected to the All-RSC second team.
Price was a graduate of Fern Creek (Ky.) High School who attended Lincoln Trail College before transferring to IUS.
“We are saddened by Ahmad Price(‘s) tragic death. Passionate, determined and positive he was! Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Once a Tiger always a Tigers,” the Fern Creek Boys Basketball Twitter page tweeted Sunday night.
Price's cause of death was not announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.