MINNEAPOLIS — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 25 points and 21 rebounds, and scored the go-ahead basket in the final minute to lead Indiana to a 61-57 victory over short-handed Minnesota on Wednesday night.
Indiana’s Race Thompson made the first of two free-throw attempts to tie the score at 57 with 43 seconds remaining. After the missed second free throw, Jackson-Davis grabbed the offensive rebound and scored on the putback for a 59-57 lead.
After Minnesota’s Ta’lon Cooper missed a 3-pointer, Trey Galloway hit two free throws with eight seconds left for the Hoosiers.
Jackson-Davis blocked Cooper’s layup with four seconds left and, after an offensive rebound, Joshua Ola-Joseph missed a jumper for the Golden Gophers.
Minnesota was without leading scorer Dawson Garcia (14.9 ppg), out with an ankle injury. Also, backup forward Pharrel Payne was out with a concussion. Without Garcia and Payne, the Golden Gophers were down to seven available scholarship players. Only three of them — Cooper, Ola-Joseph and Jamison Battle — average more than four points. Indiana coach Mike Woodson, who is recovering from COVID-19, missed the game. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond took over in Woodson’s absence.
A driving layup by Jackson-Davis gave the Hoosiers a 47-40 lead with 12:40 remaining in the second half before Minnesota tied it with a 7-0 run. After a dunk by Jackson-Davis put Indiana up by two, the Golden Gophers took their first lead of the half on a 3-pointer by Battle.
Jackson-Davis was the only player to make a shot in the final 6:22.
Taurus Samuels hit two free throws for a 57-54 Minnesota lead with 3:20 remaining and the Gophers did not score again.
Miller Kopp scored 11 points and Malik Reneau added 10 for Indiana (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten). Jackson-Davis had six blocks.
Battle led Minnesota (7-12, 1-8) with 20 points. Minnesota shot 34.4%, made 5 of 25 3-pointers (4 of 9 for Battle), but kept it close by committing only five turnovers.
The Gophers went six minutes without a field goal in one stretch of the first half and saw a 21-16 lead turn into a 26-24 deficit with 3:01 to go. Kopp hit a 3-pointer with five seconds left to give Indiana a 33-30 halftime lead.
Hoosiers 61, Golden Gophers 57
INDIANA (14-6, 5-4): Jackson-Davis 11-19 3-6 25, Kopp 4-9 0-0 11, R.Thompson 1-4 2-4 4, Galloway 1-5 2-4 5, Hood-Schifino 2-11 2-2 6, Reneau 4-5 2-2 10, Bates 0-3 0-0 0, Geronimo 0-0 0-0 0, Gunn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 11-18 61.
MINNESOTA (7-12, 1-8): Battle 8-16 0-0 20, Ola-Joseph 1-8 2-2 4, T.Thompson 4-13 0-0 8, Cooper 2-14 3-4 7, Samuels 2-6 3-4 7, Henley 3-5 0-3 7, Ramberg 2-2 0-1 4. Totals 22-64 8-14 57.
Halftime_Indiana 33-30. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 4-14 (Kopp 3-7, Galloway 1-3, Bates 0-1, Hood-Schifino 0-3), Minnesota 5-25 (Battle 4-9, Henley 1-2, Ola-Joseph 0-1, Samuels 0-2, T.Thompson 0-5, Cooper 0-6). Fouled Out_T.Thompson. Rebounds_Indiana 41 (Jackson-Davis 21), Minnesota 33 (T.Thompson 8). Assists_Indiana 17 (Galloway 5), Minnesota 14 (Cooper 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 16, Minnesota 13. A_9,276 (14,625).
