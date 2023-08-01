MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Jacobi excited for new opportunity at Eastern Illinois

SELLERSBURG — Kooper Jacobi is excited for a new opportunity.
The former Silver Creek standout, who helped lead the Dragons to a pair of state championships during his high school days, started his college career at the University of Toledo. However after two years with the Rockets, Jacobi decided to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal in the spring. He eventually committed to Eastern Illinois University.
“In the end I just thought I wanted to move on and try something new,” the 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward said Saturday following a workout at Silver Creek.
Jacobi is one of the most decorated Dragons in program history. The program’s second all-time leading scorer (1,635 points) and one of its top rebounders as well, he was a starter on the Creek teams that captured Class 3A state titles in 2019 and ’21 (and possibly would’ve had one in 2020 too, if not for the COVID-19 pandemic). As a senior he averaged 21.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game on his way to earning a spot on the Indiana All-Star team.
“Of course I enjoyed it in the moment, but after you experience a different basketball team atmosphere you realize how fun it was,” he said of his time at Silver Creek. “Even though in the moment it might have been tough, it was enjoyable. I’m just thankful for the opportunity and the experience because being on both sides of it – playing a lot and then not — you’re like, ‘Wow.’ And when you do play you always want to be thankful and not take it for granted because you don’t know when the next time may be when you don’t get to play much.”
That’s a lesson Jacobi learned at Toledo. As a freshman, he averaged 2.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 9.5 minutes while appearing in all 34 games for the Rockets, who finished 26-8 but were upset by Akron in the Mid-American Conference Tournament semifinals then lost to Dayton in the National Invitation Tournament.
Foreseeing a similar role, and playing time, Jacobi made the choice to redshirt his sophomore season.
“The two seniors that were in my position returned for their COVID year — they had already done four, but they did their fifth,” Jacobi said. “My freshman year I was playing behind them and then I was probably going to play behind them again and get maybe seventh or eighth-man minutes, so I decided to save a year and get a year where I can play more minutes instead of coming off the bench and not doing as much as I wanted.”
He watched from the bench last season as Toledo went 27-8, losing 93-78 to Kent State in the MAC Tournament final before falling 90-80 to Michigan in the NIT.
“I learned a lot,” Jacobi said. “I was still playing against the guys in practice, obviously no games, but it was a good experience. We were still a great team, so to play against those guys — one-on-one and outside of practice — it was a big learning experience and I’m still thankful for it.”
After the season, however, Jacobi decided to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal, which some have compared to college’s version of free agency.
“It is tough because everyone goes for different reasons, and you’ve got to respect it because everyone’s got that one year to do it,” Jacobi said. “Some guys are going because they want a better opportunity, which makes sense. And some, like myself, we’re looking for a new opportunity to play and be a part of something different.
“In the end it was just (new) opportunity, and I wanted to be back on the court.”
Although it was sometimes faith-testing, Jacobi remains thankful for his time at Toledo.
“Obviously there was some good in the two years there; I learned a lot,” he said. “But when I was struggling and wasn’t playing a ton it was relying on God and just focusing on the next play and what his plan is for me.”
What he’s focused on now is helping turn around a Panthers’ program that went 9-22, including 5-13 in the Ohio Valley Conference, last season.
“We’ve got seven or eight transfers, including myself and a freshman,” Jacobi said. “It’s just a lot of committed guys wanting to turn it around. The previous year we didn’t have the best year, so I just wanted to be a part of a change and try to do something different at Eastern — bringing a winning season is the goal.”
Eastern Illinois is helmed by Marty Simmons, the former head coach at Evansville.
“Kooper is a welcome addition to our program and embodies everything that we are striving to be. He’s a hard-worker, an excellent student, has great character and is a skilled basketball player,” Simmons said in a press release following Jacobi’s signing. “He comes from a winning background, having won multiple state championships as a high school player in Indiana. His size, versatility and skill set will cause mismatches both inside and on the perimeter.”
The latter is something that Jacobi, who was just 2 for 10 from 3-point range during his freshman year at Toledo, has been working on diligently.
“Obviously in college basketball, 3s are big,” he said. “I’ve worked at being more confident from the line, and being able to score at three levels a lot smoother is what I’ve been working on too. Because you can’t always use the same moves you did in high school. So getting to the basket, mid-range and 3’s — in a different way than I’m used to — is what I’ve been working on the last year, and now going into this third year.”
Jacobi spent nearly two months at Eastern Illinois before recently returning home. He plans to head back to EIU, which is in Charleston, Ill., later this month.
“It’s exciting to have a new group of guys — guys who want to work hard and are committed to turning the program around and starting it to be successful — because it takes a whole team effort,” he said. “It was enjoyable working with the guys and getting competitive and just getting back into the groove after redshirting last year at Toledo. It was hard to get good game-reps in, but this past summer it’s been good to start playing with the guys again and getting those game-reps back.”
That gives him plenty of hope heading into the 2023-24 campaign.
“This season I think, No. 1, I’m just excited for the opportunity to play again,” Jacobi said. “My freshman year I think I averaged like 10 minutes a game, so I haven’t had that role I had in high school since (then). So hopefully if I keep working hard, keep grooving with the team and I’ll hopefully get that opportunity again at Eastern. Being able to have that team experience again and bringing the guys together to start winning is the expectation, that would be cool. And just bringing the confidence in too because I think, at times, at Toledo I might’ve lost some of the confidence that I feel like I had in high school. So bringing that back and just playing loose, I think, is another hopeful thing I can do there at Eastern.”