LOUISVILLE — Last season, Bellarmine University played one of the most difficult non-conference schedules in the nation.
Next season, it could be even tougher.
Although a few more games will be added, Bellarmine released a portion of its non-conference slate Wednesday. Once again, it is full of top-level Power 5 foes.
Last season the Knights' non-conference schedule was the fourth-toughest in NCAA Division I, according to the NET ratings. BU became the first team to play opponents ranked Nos. 1, 2 and 3 in the month of November last year.
"Scheduling is a huge component of putting our players, university and the greatest college basketball community in the country first," Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport said in a release. "This schedule is the result of Coach Beau Braden's efforts and tremendous relationships and respect our program has earned year after year."
This November could be just as formidable with road games scheduled at Louisville, Clemson, Duke, Loyola Marymount, UCLA and Kentucky. The Knights will continue to face tough competition in December with games lined up against mid-major foes Miami (Ohio), Evansville and Murray State.
"I appreciate the opportunities these phenomenal programs have provided our players and program," Davenport said. "The respect we have for these tradition rich teams has been earned year after year. They are the best of the best! The coaches are true leaders in every aspect of coaching/leading on and off the court. To them THANK YOU!"
Bellarmine will open its season Wednesday, Nov. 9, when they play Louisville, and new head coach Kenny Payne, at the KFC Yum! Center. After that, the Knights will travel to the Carolinas for games on Nov. 18 and 21 at Clemson and Duke respectively. Bellarmine's post-Thanksgiving portion of November could be the toughest as the Knights head to the West Coast for games at Loyola (Nov. 25) and UCLA (Nov. 27) before closing the month out in Rupp Arena against Kentucky on Nov. 29.
BU will then entertain Miami (Ohio) on Dec. 17 in Freedom Hall. The will be followed by a short trip down I-64 to face Evansville on Dec. 21. The date of the game against Murray State has yet to be finalized, but it will be played at Freedom Hall.
Coach Davenport plans to announce several more non-conference opponents in the near future. The ASUN Conference will unveil the 2022-23 league schedule on Thursday.
The Knights went 20-13 last season, which ended with a 77-72 victory over Jacksonville in the ASUN Tournament final. Bellarmine wasn't allowed to advance beyond that because it was in only its second year of playing in Division I.
The Knights' 2022-23 roster will include a trio of former local high school players. They are sixth-year guard Juston Betz, a Providence graduate; sophomore guard Jaylen Fairman, a Jeffersonville product; and sophomore forward Langdon Hatton, a North Harrison grad who has transferred from William & Mary. Betz averaged seven points, a team-high 7.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and a team-best 1.4 steals last season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.