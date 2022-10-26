LOUISVILLE — Juston Betz and Bellarmine University tip off their 2022-23 campaign this morning.
The Knights will host Kentucky’s Centre College at 11 a.m. in an exhibition game in Freedom Hall.
The game is billed as “Inspiration Day” with a number of elementary and middle school students from both Jefferson County Public Schools and the Louisville Archdiocesan schools expected to be in attendance. In fact, the game time was moved from noon to 11 a.m. to better accommodate the school bus schedule.
Coach Scott Davenport’s Knights are coming off a 20-13 season that culminated in winning the ASUN Conference Championship Tournament on their home floor in front of more than 6,200 fans at Freedom Hall. However BU’s season ended there because it was in only its second season in NCAA Division I.
Davenport is beginning his 18th season as the Bellarmine bench boss. He has compiled a 398-130 career record, including a 213-73 mark in conference play.
Betz, a Providence High School graduate, highlights a group of returning players for the Knights. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged seven points, a team-best 7.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 34.8 minutes per game last season.
In the preseason, the ASUN coaches recognized Betz as the 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year. A graduate student who is working on his second master’s degree, Betz also raked in academic honors a year ago. He was one of just 48 D-I men’s basketball players to earn Academic All-District honors and he was on the ASUN’s All-Academic Team.
Joining Betz from last year’s starting five is sophomore Curt Hopf. The 6-8 Indiana native had a strong collegiate debut last season, starting 31 of Bellarmine’s 33 games and raking in All-Freshmen accolades from the ASUN after averaging seven points and 4.2 rebounds per game.
Other top returners for the Knights include Alec Pfriem, Nick Thelen, Bash Wieland, Garrett Tipton, and Sam DeVault, all of whom saw action in at least 23 games a year ago.
In addition to the returners, Bellarmine welcomes a trio of freshmen as well three more redshirt freshmen—Jaylen Fairman, Ben Johnson, and Landin Hacker. Fairman, a 6-1 guard, is a 2021 graduate of Jeffersonville.
True freshman Peter Suder was recently recognized as one of 20 “Under the Radar Freshmen” by the website HeatCheckCBB.
Bellarmine also added a transfer over the summer with Langdon Hatton joining the Knights after playing at William & Mary last season, when he averaged 4.4 points and 2.7 rebounds a game.
The 6-10 forward/center from Georgetown played at North Harrison, where he was named to the IBCA/Franciscan Health Senior All-State Team.
Centre, which plays at the Division III level, is coming off an 11-12 season, which included a 5-7 record in the Southern Athletic Association.
Top returners for the Colonels include 5-10 junior guard Carter Baughman (9.4 ppg) and 6-6 junior wing Chez Moore (7.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg) of Louisville Collegiate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.