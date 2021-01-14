BLOOMINGTON — Some unexpected contributions helped Purdue maintain a stranglehold on its rivalry against Indiana.
But when the Boilermakers needed baskets the most, they turned to their reliable force inside, junior center Trevion Williams.
Williams posted a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds as Purdue made big shots and big plays down the stretch in an 81-69 win over Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The Boilermakers (9-5, 3-3 Big Ten) won their eighth straight in the series, the longest stretch since 1929-35, when Purdue won nine in a row.
“It’s a great feeling, obviously, when you can beat your rival,” Williams said. “We came out, we were physical. We brought the fight. They kind of chipped away, tried to come back to close the half. Second half we just had to stay together, clean up some stuff.”
The 6-foot-10 Williams scored 12 of Indiana’s final 31 points, establishing position inside and scoring over IU big men Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis.
“When he keeps things simple, he’s tough to deal with,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “When he tried to get cute and do some other things, he doesn’t help his cause, he might make a shot every blue moon that way. But I thought the second half of both games, Michigan State and Indiana, he was fantastic.”
Purdue also rode hot shooting throughout the game. The Boilermakers made five of their first six 3-point attempts, went 7 of 9 (77.8) from 3-point range in the first half and 11 of 17 (65 percent) for the game.
Freshman Jaden Ivey added 13 points for Purdue, including a big 3-pointer that extended Purdue’s lead to 72-60 with 3:47 remaining, while redshirt freshman Brandon Newman had 12 points and six rebounds.
“On both ends of the floor, we were able to make an impact,” Ivey said. “Obviously offensively but defensively we were able to stop a lot of guys I think in penetrations. We just have to stick to it and each game we have to keep getting better and better.”
For the Hoosiers (8-5, 3-4 Big Ten), it was more misery against their in-state rival. Jackson-Davis led three scorers in double figures with 25 points, but familiar problems shooting the basketball plagued the Hoosiers. Indiana was just 3 of 18 from 3-point range (16.7 percent) and 16-29 from the foul line (55.2 percent). Sophomore guard Armaan Franklin provided a spark in his return from a two-game absence due to an ankle sprain with 14 points and 7 rebounds, but was rusty from the perimeter, going 0 of 5 from 3-point range. Thompson had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Still, Indiana coach Archie Miller was most disappointed following the game with IU’s defensive effort.
“We did not have an answer offensively and we played poor on defense,” Miller said. “To be honest, they could have done whatever they wanted offensively because we had no answer other than the last eight minutes of the first half.”
Indiana was down by as any as 12 points in the first half, but rallied to cut Purdue’s lead to 40-36 at halftime on a Franklin runner at the first half in the game. IU stayed in the game by scoring 14 points off eight Purdue turnovers in the first half.
But after a Franklin jumper cut Purdue’s lead to 50-49 with 13:12 left, Purdue took control of the game, working the ball inside to Williams and kicking back out to open perimeter shootings. A 3-pointer by freshman Ethan Morton put the Boilermakers back up 57-51 and Williams extended Purdue’s lead back to double-digits, 64-54, on a tip-in with 8:23 left.
Purdue scored 15 of its 25 baskets off assists.
“When we set screens, we just keep it simple, we open up shots for other players,” Williams said. “We’ve been working a lot the last couple of practices just constantly going over plays .. it paid off for us today.”
IU-MICHIGAN STATE GAME POSTPONED
Indiana’s scheduled game Sunday at Michigan State has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Spartans’ program.
Both schools will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game before the end of the regular season. Michigan State also postponed its game scheduled for Thursday night against No. 5 Iowa.
For the Hoosiers, it’s a welcome respite. Indiana played three games last week and will play its fourth game in the span of 11 days Thursday night against rival Purdue.
Indiana is next scheduled to play Jan. 21 at No. 5 Iowa (9 p.m., FS1).
