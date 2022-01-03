STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Micah Shrewsberry’s first Big Ten win was a very memorable one.
That’s because the Jeffersonville native, who is in his first year as the head coach at Penn State, guided the Nittany Lions to a 61-58 victory over Indiana on Sunday afternoon.
First off it was a much-needed triumph for Penn State, which had lost three of its previous four games before it was hit by a COVID-19 pause around mid-December.
Secondly it was a very meaningful contest for the 45-year-old Shrewsberry, who grew up in Jeffersonville before his family moved to Indianapolis when he was 13, because it came against what was once his dream school.
“I grew up in Southern Indiana and I grew up in Indianapolis the other part of my childhood,” said Shrewsberry, who played basketball at Cathedral High School and Hanover College. “I grew up idolizing (former IU) Coach (Bob) Knight, in terms of his teams, how they played and what they did. The greatest way, I guess, to honor somebody — because I would’ve crawled to Indiana if I was a good enough player, I clearly wasn’t — but the greatest way to honor somebody is the way that you play.
“When I go back and look at those teams, they were always tough, traditional, gritty, halfcourt man-to-man teams. They shared the ball and they fought on the glass and they played as a team and they played gritty. That’s what I knew it would take for us to win tonight, but to have success in the Big Ten too. For our guys to practice that way, then play that way, was a testament to what they’re willing to do.”
Indiana entered Sunday’s Big Ten matchup with one of the nation’s top defenses against the 3-pointer. Penn State, playing for the first time in three weeks, found creases all afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center, dropping 11 3-pointers.
The Nittany Lions took the lead with 14 minutes left — eventually pushing the lead to 10 — before hanging on to give the son of former Jeff city councilman William Shrewsberry his first Big Ten win.
Indiana dropped to 10-3 overall and 1-2 in the conference. Penn State is 6-5 overall, 1-2 in the Big Ten.
Jalen Pickett scored 15 points, including three 3-pointers for the Nittany Lions, and Myles Dread connected on four more for Penn State.
Indiana entered the game ranked 25th out of 350 Division I teams in 3-point defense, allowing opponents to make 28 percent of their 3-pointers. The Nittany Lions made 11-of-22 Sunday.
“We gave up 3s tonight, and that’s the first time a team has gotten away from us,” IU coach Mike Woodson said. “Give them credit. They moved the ball around, but our pick-and-roll coverage was terrible. It didn’t have the same impact it was having.”
Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a game-high 20 points for the Hoosiers. Jackson-Davis missed a tough look at a tying 3-pointer in the final seconds.
“We held them to 61, but we couldn’t score the ball,” Woodson said.
Indiana was 23 for 58 from the field, including 4 for 17 (23.5 percent) from 3-point range.
After a somewhat quiet first half, Jackson-Davis exerted himself to start the second half. He scored five points in a row to turn a three-point Penn State lead into a two-point IU lead with a pair of big dunks. The second came on a breakout after he stole the ball and flushed it at the other end.
Penn State tied it at 36-36 on a 3 by Dread, which ignited a 13-2 Penn State run. Sam Sessoms made both of his 3-pointers in the run, including one at the end of the shot clock.
“A couple of those he threw in, but those count,” Shrewsberry, who was named PSU’s 14th head coach in March, said with a smirk. “They are so good defending the 3. They are so long, but we did a good job moving the ball and not forcing bad shots.”
A Sessoms 3 gave Penn State a 51-41 lead with 10:29 to play, but the Nittany Lions went cold.
From there, IU ripped off nine in a row to make it 51-50 with 6:11 left. Penn State never relinquished the lead. Pickett hit a 3 as the shot clock expired to push the lead back to four, and Indiana missed a chance to tie with two minutes left when Xavier Johnson hit 1 of 2 free throws. Dread and Rob Phinisee traded 3s to keep it a one-score game, and Penn State got four free throws from Seth Lundy and Sessoms to stay in front by three.
Indiana got two looks at a game-tying 3 in the waning seconds, but both shots rimmed out.
“We couldn’t make shots. We were 4-of-17 from 3,” Woodson said. “Trayce missed two bunnies. Xavier missed a free throw that could have tied the game.”
