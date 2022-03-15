MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Trio of locals heading to national tourney

Three players with roots in Clark and Floyd counties will try to win a national championship in the NAIA’s version of the Big Dance, which starts later this week.
The 2022 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship, a 16-team tourney, is scheduled to run from Thursday until next Tuesday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.
A trio of graduates from local high schools will be there after helping their teams to two victories last weekend in the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Opening Rounds. They are Jeffersonville alumni Darryl Baker and Jacob Jones, as well as New Albany alum Julien Hunter.
Baker helped sixth-ranked Talladega (Ala.) go 2-0 on its home court to earn a bid to Kansas City. The 6-foot-4 senior guard tallied a game-best 21 points in the Tornadoes’ 79-70 win over Washington Adventist (Md.) on Friday. He was 7 for 14 from the field, including 2 of 8 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the free throw line while snaring a team-high seven rebounds to go along with an assist and steal in 31 minutes of action. The next night, Baker scored a team-high 16 points in Talladega’s 67-49 victory over Cumberland (Tenn.). He was 4 for 14 from the field, including 2 of 8 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the free throw line while also recording four rebounds and one blocked shot in 29 minutes of action.
The Tornadoes, who are the No. 2 seed in the Duer Quadrant, will face sixth-seeded Jamestown (N.D.) in a Round of 16 game Friday afternoon.
Jones aided fifth-ranked Thomas More (Ky.) to a pair of victories last weekend on its home court. The 5-9 first-year guard netted 14 points in the Saints’ 81-74 win over Grand View (Iowa) on Friday. He was 6 for 9 from the field, including 1 of 2 from 3-point range, and 1 for 2 from the free throw line while also collecting five rebounds, three assists and a steal in 22 minutes of action. The next night, Jones scored five in Thomas More’s 80-67 victory over Stillman (Ala.). He was 2 for 6 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, and 1 for 1 from the free throw line while also recording six rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes of action.
The Saints, who are the No. 2 seed in the Liston Quadrant, will face sixth-seeded Southwestern Assemblies of God University (Texas) in a Round of 16 game Friday afternoon.
Finally, Hunter helped IU Kokomo to two victories — including a stunner in the final — last weekend in Oskaloosa, Iowa. The 6-4 forward went scoreless in two minutes off the bench in the Cougars’ 82-80 win over Dordt (Iowa) on Friday. The next night, Hunter had eight points — including the game-winning two on a short off-balance jumper at the buzzer — in IUK’s 93-92 victory over No. 1 William Penn (Iowa). He was 4 for 6 from the field and 0 for 1 from the free throw line while also recording five rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes off the bench.
The eighth-seeded Cougars will face Concordia (Neb.) in a Round of 16 game Friday night. If they win, and Talladega triumphs in its game, the two teams would face off in a quarterfinal Saturday night.