NEW ALBANY — IU Southeast cruised to a 7-0 victory over visiting Ohio Christian in a River States Conference match Monday.
The Grenadiers won all three doubles matches and dropped just one game in the process.
In singles play, freshman Brent Reynolds won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Sophomore Eli Franks won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles while senior Noah Neuhauser, a Floyd Central graduate and former player at Bellarmine University, won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. Camden Jones and Connor Mason each won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 and No. 5 singles. Mason is also a former Floyd standout.
In doubles, Neuhauser and Franks won 6-1 at No. 1 while Reynolds and Caleb Harris triumphed 6-0 at No. 2. At No. 3, Michael Wright and Jones were victorious 6-0.
IU Southeast (6-9) travels to the University of Southern Indiana to face the Screaming Eagles at 4 p.m. today. The Grenadiers closed out their regular season at Indiana Tech at noon Friday.
