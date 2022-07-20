A pair of players with local ties were selected in the later rounds of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday.
Former Providence standout Tim Borden II was selected in the 16th round while Jeffersonville resident, and recent Louisville Trinity graduate, Korbyn Dickerson was chosen in the 20th round.
Borden, who recently completed a breakout redshirt sophomore season at Georgia Tech, was taken with the 493rd pick by the Houston Astros.
This past season the 6-foot-2, 200-pound infielder batted .335 with 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 63 RBIs while walking 28 times and scoring 64 times for the Yellow Jackets. He posted a .466 on-base percentage and a .689 slugging percentage while starting 56 games for Tech, which went 36-24.
Borden was previously selected in the 37th round of the 2018 draft following his senior season at Providence.
Meanwhile Dickerson, who is entering his freshman year at the University of Louisville, was drafted with the 594th pick by the Minnesota Twins.
As a junior the 6-2, 190-pound outfielder hit .412 with 12 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs and 59 RBIs while scoring 46 times for the Shamrocks, who went 41-2 and won the Kentucky state title.
This past season Dickerson, who has also signed with Louisville, batted .481 with nine doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 57 RBIs while scoring 54 times for Trinity, which finished 35-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.