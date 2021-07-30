Drew Ellis is going to "The Show."
The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout, who is in his fourth season of playing professional baseball, received his first big-league call-up Friday as he was summoned by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The 25-year-old third baseman has worked his way up through the minor leagues since he was selected in the second round (44th overall) by the Diamondbacks in the 2017 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.
He has been tearing it up for the Reno (Nev.) Aces, the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks this year. Through Wednesday, Ellis was batting .286 with 66 hits, including 21 doubles, a triple and a team-high 13 home runs, while driving in 52 runs and scoring 49 for Reno. He also boasts a .396 on-base percentage and a .554 slugging percentage.
The Diamondbacks are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Dodgers at 9:40 p.m. tonight.
