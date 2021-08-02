PHOENIX — It was a debut to remember for Drew Ellis.
Hours after being called up from the Triple-A Reno (Nev.) Aces, the former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout singled and scored a run in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 6-5 10-inning win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field on Friday night.
The 25-year-old Ellis, the first former Red Devil to play in the majors since Walt Terrell last pitched for the Detroit Tigers in 1992, led off the bottom of the sixth by pinch-hitting for pitcher Zac Gallen.
Ellis fell behind Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol 1-2 in the count. However on Graterol’s fourth offering, a slider, Ellis lined a single to left field in his first big-league at-bat. After getting to first base, Ellis acknowledged the congratulations from his new teammates.
Arizona’s Josh VanMeter then greeted new L.A. pitcher Alex Vesia with a double to right field that scored Ellis to give the Diamondbacks a 4-2 lead.
It was the culmination of a whirlwind day for Ellis.
“I woke up (Friday) morning at about 8:30 from a call from skipper, Blake Lalli, and he asked me where I was at. I was like, ‘Well I’m actually in Sacramento.’ And he said, ‘Well, you’re a big leaguer. You’re going to the big leagues,’” Ellis recalled in a video posted Saturday on the Aces’ Twitter page. “It was a super-cool moment. I kind of had a feeling when I saw his name pop up on the phone. It was just a really cool moment. I got to call my parents right after and got to share the news with them, so (that was a) really special moment. A moment I’ve been looking forward to for a really long time.
“I called my mom first and she was screaming, she was screaming her lungs out, which was really cool. Then I called my dad right after. It was kind of hard to hold back the emotions a little bit. I kind of got a little teary-eyed. It’s something I’ve worked for my whole life and to finally be able to realize that dream and to go up there and play in the big leagues is going to be super-special.”
The next night, Ellis made his first big-league start at third base for the Diamondbacks. Hitting in the fifth spot, he went 0-for-4 in Arizona’s 8-3 loss to the Dodgers.
On Sunday, Ellis started at third base once again and batted third in the D-backs’ lineup. He went 0-for-4 in L.A.’s 13-0 victory.
Ellis was not in the starting lineup for Monday night’s home game against the National League West-leading San Francisco Giants. The game ended after press time.
Arizona continues its four-game series against the Giants through Thursday. The Diamonbacks then have a three-game series at San Diego followed by a two-game set at San Fran.
Ellis is the fifth former Red Devil to make it to the major leagues. He joins Terrell, Wayne LaMaster, Ernie Andres and Cotton Nash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.