PHOENIX — Drew Ellis' Major League debut was a good one. And a successful one.
Just hours after being called up from the Triple-A Reno (Nev.) Aces, the former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout singled and scored a run in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 6-5 10-inning win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.
Ellis, the first former Red Devil to play in the majors since Walt Terrell, led off the bottom of the sixth by pinch-hitting for pitcher Zac Gallen.
Against Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol, Ellis fell behind 1-2 in the count. But on the fourth pitch, a slider, Ellis lined a single to left field in his first big-league at-bat. After getting to first base, Ellis acknowledged the congratulations from his new teammates.
First AB, first hit! https://t.co/2sI8cI91gO pic.twitter.com/T3dTLOmYYh— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 31, 2021
Arizona's Josh VanMeter then greeted new L.A. pitcher Alex Vesia pitcher with a double to right field that scored Ellis to give the Diamondbacks a 4-2 lead.
Arizona continues its series against the Dodgers at 8:10 p.m. tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.