WASHINGTON D.C. — Hollywood couldn’t have scripted it any better.
Over two years since his last appearance on a Major League mound, Josh Rogers’ return to the bigs was one for the books.
The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout, who is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball, was called up by the Washington Nationals on Saturday morning to make a fill-in start.
Saturday night, Rogers toed the rubber at Nationals Park for the second game of Washington’s doubleheader against the New York Mets. It was the first Major League start for the 27-year-old since 2019, before he had his second Tommy John Surgery.
Rogers was ready for the opportunity. He allowed three earned runs on four hits while walking three and striking out five over 5 2/3 innings to pick up his first big-league win since his debut in 2018, as the Nationals downed the Mets 4-3 in seven innings.
“I had a ball,” Rogers said with a big smile during a post-game Zoom interview. “I had so much fun in the dugout. I had so much fun on the mound. That’s all I wanted to bring, is just some excitement, some energy. It was a lot of fun.”
Rogers’ performance comes just three months after his career appeared to be in jeopardy, following his release from the Norfolk Tides on June 1. Three days later, Rogers inked a minor-league deal with the Nats and was assigned to the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings.
“This means everything,” Rogers, who previously made eight appearances with the Baltimore Orioles, said afterward. “Just this whole organization giving me a shot, giving me an opportunity to pitch back in the big leagues. It means everything. I’ve worked super hard over the past two years to get here. I’ve overcome a lot of adversity and I’m super excited and grateful to get a start here.”
In Rochester, Rogers thrived. He went 7-3 with a 3.70 ERA in 14 games, 13 of which he started. In 73 innings, he allowed 32 runs (30 earned) on 75 hits while walking 21 and striking out 49 before being called up by Washington.
“I think (catcher) Keibert (Ruiz) coming over and him catching me, honestly, down in Triple A, we got on the same page quick,” Rogers said. “The way he was calling the game for me, he really set me up for success and gave me a lot of confidence down there. My arm had felt good all year. I was just trying to be more consistent and throw more strikes and have more consistent starts. When Keibert got there I had a really good start with him and I just kind of built off that. So I’m just going to try to keep rolling.”
Things started slowly in his debut with that Nats.
Rogers walked the first-batter of the game, Jonathan Villar, before diving up a double to Pete Alonso and an RBI-single to Michael Conforto, before striking out J.D. Davis and Kevin Pillar and inducing Jeff McNeil into a fly out.
Washington took a lead it wouldn’t relinquish in the bottom of the first thanks to Lane Thomas’ solo home run and Carter Kieboom’s RBI-single.
Rogers sat the Mets down in order in the top of the second and walked two, but stranded them on base, in the third. He retired New York in order in the fourth and fifth frames.
In the bottom of the fifth, Rogers helped his own cause. He got down a sacrifice bunt that moved Luis Garcia to third base. Garcia scored a short time later on Alcides Escobar’s two-run homer.
In the top of the sixth, Rogers allowed a leadoff single to Conforto before Pillar hit a one-out, two-run homer to pull the Mets within 4-3. Rogers then got McNeil to ground out before Andres Machado came on in relief. Machado struck out James McCann to end the inning.
Kyle Finnegan came on in the seventh to close out the game, and save Rogers’ win.
It was an especially significant victory for Rogers.
“I lost my grandfather (Bobby Rogers Sr.) back in July (of 2020), July 13,” Rogers said. “He was my biggest fan, my biggest supporter, so it was super tough. It was super emotional just a few minutes ago seeing my family here. My grandmother’s here. It just means the world to me. I know he’s watching down on me and he was with me here tonight.”
Rogers’ mother, father and younger brother were also in attendance, although his sister couldn’t make it because she was the maid of honor in a wedding. New Albany coach Chris McIntyre was also there, as was Rogers’ girlfriend and her family, as well as seven friends who were supposed to make the trip to see him in Rochester before the last-minute change.
“It means the world to me to have that kind of support from people back at home. It’s just amazing,” said Rogers, who is now 2-3 with a 7.96 earned-run average in nine big-league appearances.
Rogers’ time in Washington isn’t over yet. Sunday, the Nationals placed Gerardo Parra on the disabled list and left Rogers on their active roster. That means he’ll likely make at least one more start with the club.
