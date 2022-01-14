New Washington junior boys' basketball standout Matthew Arthur scored 73 points — including the 1,000th of his career — in three games last week for the Mustangs. First, the 5-foot-11 guard tallied 21 points in New Wash's 63-47 loss to Christian Academy on Tuesday. Then three nights later, he netted a game-high 19 in the Mustangs' narrow 52-47 setback to Southern Athletic Conference-rival Borden. Finally, Arthur erupted for a career-high 33 points, including the benchmark 1,000th, in New Wash's 62-60 loss at Clarksville on Saturday night. So far this season, Arthur is averaging 20.5 points per game for the Mustangs.
Following the end of January, News and Tribune readers can vote for Arthur among three other candidates for Athlete of the Month.
