INDIANAPOLIS — Romeo Langford saw the court in his second NBA game in his home state, but he didn’t score.
The former New Albany High School, Indiana University standout and current Boston Celtics rookie went scoreless in 10 minutes off the bench, but Boston outlasted the Indiana Pacers 114-111 Tuesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to clinch a playoff spot for the sixth consecutive year.
Marcus Smart’s bank shot with 49.9 seconds left broke a 109-109 tie and put the Celtics, who blew a 19-point lead, on top to stay.
Smart later made two free throws with seven seconds left to give Boston a three-point lead. Indiana’s Justin Holiday missed a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Jayson Tatum tallied a game-high 30 points, while Indiana-native Gordon Hayward scored 27 for the Celtics (43-21).
Domantis Sabonis led Indiana with 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists while Victor Oladipo finished with a season-high 27 points to power a stunning comeback for the Pacers (39-26), who fell into an 85-66 hole late in the third quarter.
T.J. Warren, who finished with 22 points, hit a 3-pointer from the left corner to complete the furious rally and tie the score at 104 with three minutes to play.
Langford, who didn’t get off the bench in Boston’s first game in Indiana on Dec. 11, checked into Tuesday night’s game with 6 minutes, 6 seconds to play in the first quarter and Boston leading 17-11.
Forty-five seconds later Langford, who wears No. 45, missed a 3-point attempt. Later in the period he attempted a shot that Indiana center Myles Turner blocked before he exited with 1:31 left in the quarter.
Boston led 30-22 at the end of the first period and 59-50 at halftime.
Langford re-entered the game at the 6:38 mark of the third quarter with Boston leading 76-60. At the 2:39 mark he missed a finger-roll attempt. Then, late in the period he had a dunk attempt again blocked by Turner. He checked out moments later.
The Celtics’ lead grew to 85-66 late in the third before the Pacers stormed back.
“We probably needed it,” coach Brad Stevens said. “Go down three and find a way to win is probably a good thing for our team in the long run. That was hard. That was a good thing.”
Boston shot 44 percent from the field and did just enough from 3-point range (13 makes) and the foul line (19 of 22 accuracy) to hold off the Pacers, who shot 50 percent.
“We have 18 games left after this,” Stevens said. “It’s hard to go to the playoffs. I didn’t know [we clinched]. We’re far from a finished product, but we’ve got to start ascending soon, so it was important to go through a night like tonight.”
TIP-INS
Boston: Hayward’s pregame media availability occurred in an interview room adjacent to the home locker room. He and his teammates learned Tuesday morning about the NBA’s closure of locker rooms to all nonessential personnel in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Hayward said the Celtics’ health emphasis otherwise remains unchanged.
“The same thing we’ve been talking about for a month now: just wash your hands and be careful about autographs and that type of stuff,” Hayward said. “I just go with the flow. It certainly is concerning. I read an article that said Avon schools are closed for two weeks, right next to where I grew up. It’s pretty crazy that they’re doing all this, but it’s certainly warranted to try to keep people safe.”
Indiana: Before the game, Holiday praised the Pacers’ seventh-ranked defense for the team’s 8-2 resurrection since last month’s six-game losing streak.
“Defensively, we’ve been very, very good,” Holiday said. “High energy. Guys have been helping one another. We’re not healthy, but I think we’re going to be just fine if we play the way we have been.”
UP NEXT
Boston: Plays at Milwaukee on Thursday night.
Indiana: Enjoy three days off before a Saturday game at Philadelphia.
