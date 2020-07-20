NBA: Langford eager to return to action

Romeo Langford is ready to return to action.
The former New Albany High School star and current Boston Celtics rookie guard is looking forward to playing games again, beginning Friday at Walt Disney World.
He’s also hoping to recapture some of the momentum he had before the NBA season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March. Langford, who was sidelined and hampered by injuries for much of the first month-and-a-half of the season, was playing some of his best basketball before the stoppage.
“My mindset is to just really pick up where I left off,” Langford said in a Zoom call with reporters this past Friday. “I feel like before the season was suspended for a little bit I was hitting a little stride, gaining [coach] Brad [Stevens]’s trust, gaining the veterans’ trust. I just want to pick up on that. With this training camp ... I’m just going to gain that back and just build up off that.”
The Celtics will open exhibition play, ahead of the NBA restart, against Oklahoma City at 5 p.m. Friday. They’ll play two more exhibition games — 1:30 p.m. Sunday vs. Phoenix and 8 p.m. Tuesday vs. Houston — before facing the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks at 6:30 p.m. (ESPN) next Friday, July 31. Boston (43-21) enters the eight-game restart sitting third in the East, 9 1/2 games behind the Bucks.
After being selected 14th overall, following his freshman season at Indiana University, in last June’s NBA Draft, Langford did not play in the summer league following surgery to repair a ligament in his shooting hand. During his rehabilitation, Langford worked with Celtics assistant coach Joe Mazzulla to rebuild his jump shot.
Langford saw action in two preseason games before suffering a knee sprain. He then came off the bench in the final 14.4 seconds of Boston’s fourth game before being sent to the Maine Red Claws, the Celtics’ G League affiliate. It was the first of a few trips to Maine for Langford in an effort to get him some game experience. However he was once again slowed by an injury, this time to his ankle.
Langford began to see more playing time at the end of 2019. He saw his first multiple minutes of action Dec. 18 in a win at Dallas. He went on to play in six more games in December and five in January before seeing more significant action in February.
He got his first start, scored six points and played 28 minutes in a 116-100 win over Orlando on Feb. 5. Two days later he played a career-high 29 minutes and scored a career-best 16 points in the Celtics’ 112-107 triumph over Atlanta.
In his last game, Langford went 0-for-4 with one rebound in 10 minutes in a 114-111 Celtics’ win at the Indiana Pacers on March 10. The next night the NBA suspended its season after Utah’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.
All totaled, Langford appeared in 16 of the Celtics’ final 18 games before the stoppage. During that time, he made strides, particularly on defense.
“I felt like on the defensive end things definitely slowed down a lot,” said Langford, who is averaging 11 minutes, 2.6 points and 1.2 rebounds in 27 games for the C’s. “I was watching a lot of film when I wasn’t playing, and when I was playing. It made when I got out there a lot easier for me to catch onto things. I felt like my defense was in a real good stride before the season ended.”
And despite the fact that he was only shooting 37.5 percent from the field, including 21.7 percent from 3-point range, Langford also was getting more comfortable with his new shooting form.
“Really I worked on it so much with Joe in the summer, and during the season, it’s hard for me to fall back into what I was normally shooting,” he said. “I may shoot one or two here or there like my old jumper, but really it’s never a problem anymore. It’s more fluid, it’s more natural to me now. So it’s much easier.”
With the Celtics’ games scheduled so close together, it could be easier for Langford to log some significant playing time during the restart, and ensuing playoffs.
“I’m just going to keep the same mindset that I had. I felt like I had the right mindset during the season with just staying ready, you never know when your name’s going to be called, but when it is called just be ready and make the most of it,” Langford said. “I’m just going to go into that and just play my hardest when I get out there just like I did, just do whatever it takes to help the team win.”