Romeo Langford will be back home again in Indiana on Tuesday night for the second time in his inaugural NBA season. And, he’ll likely do something he didn’t do the first time around — play.
The former New Albany High School star, Indiana University standout and current Boston Celtics rookie will make his second professional appearance in his home state when the C’s visit the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Langford didn’t get off the bench in his first game in Indiana, a 122-117 loss to the Pacers on Dec. 11. That, however, was one of the first games he was active after being sidelined and hampered by injuries for much of the first month-and-a-half of the season.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard has seen more playing time of late, appearing in 15 of the Celtics’ past 17 games.
“My confidence is increasing,” Langford told Forbes last week. “I mean it took a little bit to get comfortable, especially with the flow of things on both sides of the ball. But right now, my confidence is definitely increasing.”
It’s shown on the court.
February was the best month of Langford’s young NBA career. He averaged 14.3 minutes, 3.3 points and 1.2 rebounds in nine games. He made his first career start Feb. 5 in Boston’s 116-100 victory over Orlando. Then, two nights later, he scored a career-high 16 points in the Celtics’ 112-107 win over Atlanta.
At the end of the month, he played 19 minutes in a win at Minnesota and logged 15 in a 114-112 loss to the host Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 23. In the latter game he scored five points and also got the chance to guard his idol, LeBron James.
Langford has averaged 11.2 minutes off the bench in Boston’s last five games. He was the first Celtic off the bench in the team’s 111-110 overtime loss to Houston on Feb. 29. Three days later he tallied two points — on his first NBA dunk — in Boston’s 129-120 OT loss to Brooklyn.
Then Sunday, Langford played 20 minutes — his most action in more than a month — in a 105-104 home loss to Oklahoma City. He scored six points — including a two-handed rebound dunk off a Marcus Smart miss — and snared five rebounds (matching his career high). He also finished with a plus-17 ratio — the highest in the game.
Langford, who has played double-digit minutes in six of the last eight games he’s seen action in, credits Boston assistant coach Joe Mazzulla with assisting his continued development.
“I feel like working with [Mazzulla] definitely has me prepared,” he said. “Especially for my situation — going from not playing, or not even knowing if I’m going to be with the Celtics, to [Boston head coach Brad Stevens] finally just wanting to put me in. Me being ready for when my name was called, I feel like Joe really helped me prepare for that.”
In 26 appearances this season, Langford is averaging 2.7 points, 1.2 rebounds and 11.1 minutes per game for Boston.
After tonight’s game against the Pacers, the Celtics (42-21) visit Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee at 8 p.m. Thursday (TNT) before hosting Washington at 7:30 p.m. Friday (NBATV) and visiting Chicago at 8 p.m. Sunday.
