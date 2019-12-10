Romeo Langford is coming home.
The former New Albany star and Indiana University standout, who is in his first season with the NBA's Boston Celtics, will make his first professional visit to the Hoosier state when the C's play the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. However, he won't be in uniform.
A sprained right ankle will force Langford to miss what has been billed as "New Albany Night."
“It’ll be good just to be back. I haven’t been back home in a while,” Langford told NBC Sports Boston. “That first time going back, it’s going to be a good, special time. It’ll be nice for people who saw me grow up to see me now in an NBA uniform.”
He hasn't been in uniform very often this season. It's been an injury-plagued rookie year so far for the 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard, who the Celtics selected with the 14th pick in June's NBA Draft.
“It is frustrating, but you just have to deal with it, try to get better and get back out there as soon as you can,” Langford said. “That’s all I really can do.”
Langford has played in only one games for Boston (17-5), which entered Tuesday night with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference behind Milwaukee (21-3).
Ironically, Langford logged the final 14.4 seconds of the Celtics' come-from-behind 116-105 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 30.
Since then he's spent some time with the Maine Red Claws, Boston's G League affiliate. In a trio of games there Langford averaged 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocked shots in only 19.3 minutes.
More recently, though, Langford has been back with the Celtics as he's neared a return to action. According to media reports, Boston coach Brad Stevens said that the team's top draft pick could be back "pretty soon."
Although not active on the court, Langford has been active off the court for the Celtics.
He was among several team members who visited the Boston Children's Hospital last week and spent time with patients and their families. He also stole the show, with his baritone voice, when the Celtics broke into a rendition of "Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer."
Langford was also visible on the bench, celebrating with teammates, during Boston's 110-88 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.
Unfortunately, though, that's where he'll be tonight too. Still, a large number of New Albany and/or Langford fans are expected to attend after many purchased tickets as part of a special promotion.
“Like I said, it’ll be good to see a lot of people who helped me get to where I am now, at the game,” Langford said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.