The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his rookie season with the NBA's Boston Celtics.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard scored nine points off the bench in Boston's 117-103 win over Phoenix in Sunday's scrimmage in Florida. He was 3-for-6 from the field, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 5 from the free throw line in 12 minutes. He totaled three rebounds, two assists, two turnovers and one personal foul.
The Celtics scrimmage Houston at 8 p.m. Tuesday night before restarting their season at 6:30 p.m. Friday against Milwaukee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.