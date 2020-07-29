ROMEO LANGFORD WATCH
The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his rookie season with the NBA's Boston Celtics.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard scored nine points while starting in Boston's 137-112 loss to Houston in Tuesday's scrimmage in Florida. He was 3-for-7 from the field, including 0 of 2 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the free throw line in 32 minutes. Langford also totaled two rebounds, two assists and one personal foul.
The Celtics restart their season at 6:30 p.m. Friday against Milwaukee (ESPN).
