New Albany native Romeo Langford made his first start with the Boston Celtics on Wednesday as the Celtics prevailed 116-100 over Orlando behind Jayson Tatum’s 10 straight points in the fourth quarter.
Langford played a career-high 28 minutes, logging six points, one rebound and one blocked shot.
“Kind of shocked,” Langford said, according to Celtics.com, on learning he would be starting.
The Celtics were without Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart and Daniel Theis.
Raptors top Pacers for 12th straight win
TORONTO — Serge Ibaka hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining and the Toronto Raptors rallied from 19 down to beat the Indiana Pacers 119-118 Wednesday night, setting a franchise record with their 12th consecutive victory.
Kyle Lowry had 32 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and Ibaka scored a season-high 30 as Toronto fought back after trailing by 11 with less than four minutes to play.
Pascal Siakam scored 25 points, Terence Davis had 11 and Fred VanVleet added 10 to help the Raptors earn their 12th straight home win over Indiana.
Malcolm Brogdon scored 24 points and Justin Holiday added 22, but the Pacers lost their third straight. Domantas Sabonis had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
Indiana guard Victor Oladipo started for the first time since returning from injury last week and scored a season-high 13 points in 25 minutes.
Toronto was the opponent in January 2019 when Oladipo had to be carried off the court on a stretcher because of a ruptured tendon in his right knee.
