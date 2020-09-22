Romeo Langford's injury-plagued rookie year came to an end Tuesday.
The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout underwent successful surgery to repair the scapholunate ligament in his right wrist Tuesday morning, the Boston Celtics announced. Langford will miss the remainder of the postseason.
It officially brought to a close an up-and-down first year that neither he, nor the Celtics envisioned when he was selected 14th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.
After sitting out summer league play while recovering from surgery for a thumb injury he suffered at IU, Langford was slowed by a groin injury in the preseason. Then, in a game with the Maine Red Claws (the Celtics’ G League affiliate) in November, Langford sprained an ankle that sidelined him.
Langford finally started to get some game action in late December. From Dec. 20-27 he saw 15, or more, minutes in four games, including 20 in Boston's 118-102 win at Toronto on Christmas Day. He played in only five games in January, but saw significantly more action in February.
On Feb. 5, Langford got his first career start and scored six points in 28 minutes in the Celtics' 116-100 win over Orlando. Two days later he played 29 minutes and scored a season-high 16 points in the Celtics’ 112-107 triumph over Atlanta. All totaled, Langford appeared in 16 of the Celtics’ final 18 games before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus in March.
When the season resumed in August in the Orlando bubble, Langford played in five more regular-season games, getting his second start against Washington. In that game he recorded six points, four rebounds and four assists in a career-high 30 minutes.
In 32 regular-season games, two of which he started, Langford averaged 11.6 minutes, 2.5 points and 1.1 rebounds. He shot 35 percent from the field, including 18.5 percent from 3-point range, and 72 percent from the free throw line.
In the postseason he averaged 6.6 minutes and 1.4 points in seven games. He played 23 minutes off the bench in Boston's 128-101 win over Philadelphia in Game 2 of their first-round series, then played 11 minutes in Game 3 and four in Game 4, as the Celtics completed a sweep.
In the conference semis, Langford played four minutes in a Game 1 win over Toronto and three minutes in a Game 5 victory.
His final action of the postseason came last Thursday night. Langford logged all of 81 seconds in the Celtics' 106-101 loss to Miami in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals after suffering a strained right adductor while trying to guard Miami’s Jimmy Butler in the first quarter.
As it turned out, that was Langford's final appearance of his rookie year. The Celtics, meanwhile, are still trying to make the NBA Finals. They face Miami at 8:30 p.m. tonight (ESPN) in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.
