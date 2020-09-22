Former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout Romeo Langford, who is in his rookie season with the NBA's Boston Celtics, underwent surgery on his right wrist Tuesday morning.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard had successful surgery to repair the scapholunate ligament, according to the Celtics. He will miss the remainder of the postseason.
🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Godstrong https://t.co/HHIU0pqRv8— Romeo Langford (@yeahyeah22) September 22, 2020
The Celtics, who trail the Miami Heat 2-1 in their Eastern Conference finals series, will take on Miami at 8:30 p.m. (ESPN) Wednesday night in Game 4 of the series.
