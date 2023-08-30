Romeo Langford has found a new NBA home.
The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout has signed with the Utah Jazz, the team announced Wednesday.
The 6-foot-5, 216-pound shooting guard, who is New Albany's all-time leading scorer and was the 2018 Indiana Mr. Basketball, is preparing for his fifth professional season. After averaging 16.5 points per game in his one and only season at IU, Langford was selected by the Boston Celtics with the No. 14 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Langford, who has been hampered by injuries throughout his pro career, was with the Celtics for 2 1/2 seasons before being traded to the San Antonio Spurs. He only played four games for the Spurs in the 2021-22 campaign, but was with the team all of last season.
Langford averaged career-highs in points (6.9 per game), rebounds (2.7 a game), assists (1.2 per game) and minutes (19.6 a game) while starting 21 of 43 contests for San Antonio in 2022-23. He shot 46.7 percent from the field, including 26.2 percent from 3-point range, and 69.6 percent from the free throw line.
San Antonio, however, released Langford earlier this summer.
Per team policy, terms of Langford's contract with the Jazz were not released. According to at least one report, though, he inked an "Exhibit 10" contract, which is basically a one-year minimum deal with no bonuses.
Over his career, Langford has averaged 4.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 16.1 minutes per game while starting 32 of 141 contests. He's shot 43 percent from the field, including 28.8 percent from 3-point range, and 65.9 percent from the free throw line.
Last season, the Jazz went 37-45 and finished fourth in the Western Conference's Northwest Division.
Utah was led by 7-0 power forward Lauri Markkanen, who averaged team-highs in points (25.6 per game) and rebounds (8.6 a game). Its roster also includes guards Jordan Clarkson (20.8 ppg, 4.4 apg, 4 rpg) and Collin Sexton (14.3 ppg, 2.9 apg, 2.2 rpg).
The Jazz begin preseason play Oct. 8 against the Los Angeles Clippers.
