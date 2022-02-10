Romeo Langford is on the move.
The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout who is in his third season with the NBA's Boston Celtics is being traded to the San Antonio Spurs, according to multiple media reports Thursday afternoon.
The 6-foot-5 shooting guard, along with teammate Josh Richardson and a 2022 first-round draft pick, is being sent to the Spurs in exchange for guard Derrick White, per the reports.
So far this season, Langford is averaging 4.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 16.5 minutes per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field, including 34.9 percent from 3-point range, and 58.8 percent from the free throw line.
Tuesday night, Langford went scoreless off the bench but did grab a rebound in Boston's 126-91 win at Brooklyn. He missed his only shot, which was a 3-pointer, and both of his free throw tries while committing one turnover and one foul in 12 minutes of action.
The Spurs (20-35) are currently in the midst of an eight-game road swing. They are scheduled to visit Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. Friday night, New Orleans at 7 p.m. Saturday night and Chicago at 8 p.m. Monday night (NBATV).
