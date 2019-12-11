NBA: Romeo returns to the Hoosier state

INDIANAPOLIS — Romeo Langford was back home again in Indiana on Wednesday night.
The former New Albany High School star, Indiana University standout and current Boston Celtics rookie made his first appearance as a professional in his home state. Although he was surprisingly active for the game, the 6-foot-4 guard did not play in the Indiana Pacers’ come-from-behind 122-117 win over Boston at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
For Langford it was a happy homecoming, especially returning to the place he led the Bulldogs to the Class 4A 2016 state championship.
“It’s a lot of fond memories being here,” Langford said at the Celtics' shootaround earlier Wednesday. “It’s nice to be back in familiar ground and just nice to be here to be able to have people that grew up watching me play to be able to come back and see me again.”
Langford was originally listed as “out” for Wednesday’s game by the Celtics on Tuesday. However with veteran guard Marcus Smart out due to a left-eye infection, it opened up a spot on the bench for Langford. The 2018 Indiana Mr. Basketball, whose rookie season has been plagued by injuries, was in uniform on the Celtics’ bench for the first time since early in the season.
Langford had been sidelined by back-to-back right ankle sprains he suffered early in the season.
“I just gotta keep pushing,” said Langford, who has logged only 14.4 seconds of game time so far this season. “It’s a long season, have a long career ahead.”
A large contingent of Southern Indiana residents made the trip up Interstate 65 on Wednesday to see Langford's return to the Hoosier state in what was billed "New Albany Night" by the Pacers.
Langford and the Celtics will be back in action tonight, when Boston hosts the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. (TNT). After that, Boston has five consecutive days without a game. During that time Langford will likely play with the Maine Red Claws, the Celtics' G League affiliate.
“The plan of attack is, once we hit this long stretch where we have off, is to have him go play [in Maine]," Boston coach Brad Stevens said. "He just needs to play. But we’re encouraged by him. We’re really encouraged by him.”