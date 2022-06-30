New Albany 10U

New Albany 10U shortstop Braxton Wooten hustles home during Thursday’s District 5 title game against HYR.

 Daniel Suddeath | News and Tribune

NEW ALBANY — The New Albany 10U All-Star team finished a perfect District 5 Little League tournament run Thursday night.

New Albany players celebrate after winning the District 5 Little League 10U title on Thursday night.

New Albany defeated HYR 16-2 in four innings to claim the district title at New Albany Little League Park. New Albany was a perfect 4-0 in district play, and the team advances to the state tournament with the district championship.

En route to the title, New Albany defeated Silver Creek, Clarksville and HYR twice.

Thursday’s title game was never in doubt as New Albany took an early lead and never looked back. Noel Downing was solid on the mound and retired the side in order in the fourth inning to seal the championship for New Albany.

The New Albany 10U squad:

New Albany 10U pitcher Noel Downing throws a pitch in the fourth inning of Thursday’s title game against HYR.

Bronx Biesel, Noah Gobert, Noel Downing, Kobe Watson, Logan Ames, Kellan Streble, Braxton Wooten, Peyton Sands, Nathan Hubbard, Bauer Key, Jack Gillenwater, Ethan Toler, Ryder Potts.

Manager: Ryan Downing. Assistant coaches: Ryan Gobert, Jason Gillenwater.

