NEW ALBANY — The New Albany 10U All-Star team finished a perfect District 5 Little League tournament run Thursday night.
New Albany defeated HYR 16-2 in four innings to claim the district title at New Albany Little League Park. New Albany was a perfect 4-0 in district play, and the team advances to the state tournament with the district championship.
En route to the title, New Albany defeated Silver Creek, Clarksville and HYR twice.
Thursday’s title game was never in doubt as New Albany took an early lead and never looked back. Noel Downing was solid on the mound and retired the side in order in the fourth inning to seal the championship for New Albany.
The New Albany 10U squad:
Bronx Biesel, Noah Gobert, Noel Downing, Kobe Watson, Logan Ames, Kellan Streble, Braxton Wooten, Peyton Sands, Nathan Hubbard, Bauer Key, Jack Gillenwater, Ethan Toler, Ryder Potts.
Manager: Ryan Downing. Assistant coaches: Ryan Gobert, Jason Gillenwater.
