NEW ALBANY — Rinse and repeat was the message New Albany High School soccer coach Josh Dickman had for his team Monday night following the Bulldogs' 7-0 win over Jennings County.
The Bulldogs cruised to victory in the opener of the Class 3A New Albany Sectional, and Dickman told the team to bring the same focus and determination when they return to the pitch Wednesday against Columbus East.
“I feel like we're peaking at the right moment. We played a much tougher schedule this year to be ready for the tournament, which I think is what you're seeing,” Dickman said. “The boys are playing hard, they're playing for each other and they're playing together, and when that happens, we're going to be really tough to beat.”
The scoring started early when Finnegan Railey beat the Jennings County keeper on a penalty kick. With 16:04 to play in the opening half, Gus Dickman made it 2-0 Bulldogs, finishing a series of action that saw New Albany stretch the Jennings County defense with excellent passing and control.
With less than a minute left in the first half, Max Hanen found the back of the net to give New Albany a 3-0 lead at the break.
The advantage quickly grew to 4-0 early in the second half on Railey's second goal of the contest. The sophomore scored for the third time in the game with 23:42 left to play, flipping a shot past the keeper to make it 5-0 New Albany.
Dickman's second goal came on a penalty kick with 21:06 to play, and Nathaniel Higbie scored the final goal of the game with 7:54 left in the sectional match.
Starting keeper Quincy Rainey made a few nice saves and Zach Fleming replaced him late in the game to combine for the shutout. As good the offense was Monday, Dickman said the Bulldogs were equally impressive on the other side of the field.
“Defensive guys played fantastic. We've asked them to get a little tighter on their marks, to take away some space, and to lock it down,” Dickman said.
New Albany(9-5-3) will face Columbus East(11-3-1) at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Green Valley Elementary School in the sectional semifinals. The Bulldogs fell 5-0 to Columbus East on Sept. 25, but Dickman said the team is confident that it can turn the tide Wednesday.
On Tuesday in the New Albany Sectional, Floyd Central will face Seymour at 5 p.m. and Jeffersonville will take on Columbus North at 7:15 p.m.
In other action Monday, Providence defeated Lanesville 3-0 to advance in the Class 1A Trinity Lutheran Sectional in Seymour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.