New Albany native Rondale Moore was selected 49th overall, by the Arizona Cardinals, Friday night in the second round of the NFL Draft.
The 5-foot-9, 180-pound wide receiver, who attended New Albany High School before transferring across the river to Louisville Trinity, played three seasons at Purdue University.
As a true freshman in 2018, Moore won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile player, was a consensus All-American and the Big Ten Freshman and Wide Receiver of the Year. He finished the year with a Football Bowl Subdivision-best 114 receptions for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns while also breaking the school record for all-purpose yards (2,215).
In 2019, Moore was limited to four games due to a leg injury. Still, he finished with 29 receptions for 387 yards and two TDs in those contests.
This past season he had 35 receptions for 270 yards, while rushing six times for 32 yards and a touchdown, in three games for the Boilermakers.
Moore graduated from Purdue in 2 1/2 years.
The Cardinals' roster includes Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and JJ Watt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.