Mountainous Mekhi Becton’s world will likely change tonight.
The 6-foot-7, 364-pound University of Louisville junior offensive tackle is expected to be one of the first O-linemen taken in the NFL Draft. The Highland Springs, Va. native has been projected by most to be a Top 15 selection in the draft, which is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN).
Becton is coming off an All-American career with the Cardinals.
“I told Mekhi the other day that this is a special time for you,” Louisville offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said. “It will be a celebration for all the work that you put in. It will be a little different this season with the situation we are in, but I told him to take it all in and enjoy the night.”
There’s a chance that Becton could be UofL’s highest draft pick ever. Defensive tackle Ken Kortas was taken ninth overall in the 1964 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals.
Becton has an even better chance of being Louisville’s highest offensive line selected. Six-time Pro Bowler Bruce Armstrong, who was picked No. 23 overall by the New England Patriots in the 1987 draft, currently holds that distinction.
This past season Becton started 11 games at left tackle and helped the Cards rank 24th nationally in both rushing yards per game (212.8) and total offense per game (447.3) during their surprising 8-5 campaign. Becton was a big reason for Louisville’s success.
“He does things at 355 pounds that 290 pound-players do,” Ledford said. “When Mekhi is able to do those things, he is doing it with a lot more force than most players. He is special, and he’s just as good of a person off the field. Being around him this year, and seeing his growth and development, he has been incredible. The relationship I have with Mekhi is different, and I’m very excited to see what happens Thursday.”
Becton became the program’s first winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which is annually given to the best blocker in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He was a first-team All-ACC selection and was chosen as an All-American by several organizations.
“The experience I had with Mekhi this year, and the person I know him to be, I can’t say enough good things about the kid,” Ledford said. “He hasn’t scratched the surface and has really started to come into his own and will be an asset to any organization that drafts him.”
Becton appeared to help his cause even further at the NFL Combine, running a 5.11-second 40-yard dash and bench-pressing 225 pounds 23 times. However Becton reportedly had a flagged drug test at the combine. That, though, is unlikely to hurt his draft stock considerably. Especially, given the glowing endorsement of his former coach.
“When I think of Mekhi, I think of a kid who would hang around my family and my kids,” Ledford said. “He did a great job of being a mentor to our younger players, which was a huge benefit to our team this season. He took a big step on the field this year and he deserves this great opportunity.”
Several early projections had Becton being selected 10th overall tonight by the Cleveland Browns. Some more recent mock drafts, however, have him going No. 14 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If that happens, Becton could be charged with protecting the blind side of new quarterback — and future Hall of Famer — Tom Brady.
“In talking to Mekhi, he wants to be one of the best out there,” Ledford said. “If that is his goal, then everything he does will be working toward that goal. It’s one thing to get there, but Mekhi is really driven. He wants his name to be associated with some of the best players in the game. I’m extremely proud of the work he has put into it and I’m excited to see him take this next step. I will be looking forward to catch his games on Sunday, and he’s someone who has a lot in front of him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.